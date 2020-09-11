200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_03.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage.

 Fiona Scoggin/DRC

County health officials Friday confirmed another 61 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Their test results bring the countywide total to 10,977 confirmed residents with infections, of whom 1,538 were estimated to still be infected Friday afternoon.

Additionally, Denton ISD officials Thursday reported one staff member at Braswell High School had tested positive for the virus. At that time, only 19.1% of schools in the county were participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary reporting system.

Argyle, Aubrey, Denton and Ponder ISDs were the only districts to participate.

Thirteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Lewisville, 12 live in Denton and 12 live in Carrollton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 11

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10977 61 105
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 70 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1190 12 16
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 712 2 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 246 1 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 290 0 6
Denton 2117 12 31
DSSLC 100 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 633 1 1
Fort Worth 158 1
Frisco 419 7 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 10 0
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 131 2 3
Justin 39 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 141 0
Lakewood Village 7 0
Lewisville 1745 13 17
Little Elm 570 0 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 40 1
Pilot Point 100 0 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 26 1 1
Providence Village 65 0
Roanoke 91 0 1
Sanger 122 0
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 120 1
Unincorporated 1429 7 7

