County health officials Friday confirmed another 61 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Their test results bring the countywide total to 10,977 confirmed residents with infections, of whom 1,538 were estimated to still be infected Friday afternoon.
Additionally, Denton ISD officials Thursday reported one staff member at Braswell High School had tested positive for the virus. At that time, only 19.1% of schools in the county were participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary reporting system.
Argyle, Aubrey, Denton and Ponder ISDs were the only districts to participate.
Thirteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Lewisville, 12 live in Denton and 12 live in Carrollton.