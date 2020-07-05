Fifty-nine new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by Denton County Public Health officials on Sunday, increasing the countywide total to 3,338.
Sunday’s new cases are from Denton (10), Lewisville (7), Flower Mound (6), Frisco (4), Carrollton (3), The Colony (3), Little Elm (2), Corinth (2), Plano (2), Trophy Club (2) and Dallas (2), with Northlake and Pilot Point each reporting one new case. Another 12 cases of the coronavirus were reported from unincorporated Denton County, per health officials.
County officials also reported two new cases from residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 65 have become infected since late-March. About 92% of residents at the state living center have recovered.
The active case total increased by 48, while the total number of recovered increased by 11, landing respectively at 2,070 and 1,231.