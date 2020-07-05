Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health

 DRC file art

Fifty-nine new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by Denton County Public Health officials on Sunday, increasing the countywide total to 3,338.

Sunday’s new cases are from Denton (10), Lewisville (7), Flower Mound (6), Frisco (4), Carrollton (3), The Colony (3), Little Elm (2), Corinth (2), Plano (2), Trophy Club (2) and Dallas (2), with Northlake and Pilot Point each reporting one new case. Another 12 cases of the coronavirus were reported from unincorporated Denton County, per health officials.

County officials also reported two new cases from residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 65 have become infected since late-March. About 92% of residents at the state living center have recovered.

The active case total increased by 48, while the total number of recovered increased by 11, landing respectively at 2,070 and 1,231.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 5

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 3,338 37
Argyle 16
Aubrey 17 1
Bartonville 5
Carrollton 353 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 228 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 60
Cross Roads 5
Dallas 105 2
Denton 658 12
DSSLC 65 1
Double Oak 15
Flower Mound 156 1
Fort Worth 36
Frisco 158
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 9
Highland Village 25
Justin 7
Krum 25
Lake Dallas 48
Lewisville 584 8
Little Elm 167 1
Northlake 14
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 13
Plano 13
Ponder 4
Prosper 11 1
Providence Village 11
Roanoke 28
Sanger 24
Shady Shores 14 1
Trophy Club 31
Unincorporated 410 2

Recommended for you