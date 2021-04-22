Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,709 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
59 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 22, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,709 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|73,704
|59
|482
|Argyle
|388
|1
|2
|Aubrey
|494
|0
|2
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|Carrollton
|6,715
|4
|46
|Celina
|182
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,337
|2
|13
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|1
|Corinth
|1,894
|2
|13
|Cross Roads
|135
|1
|2
|Dallas
|723
|9
|10
|Denton
|11,315
|0
|129
|DSSLC
|218
|0
|3
|DISH
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|260
|9
|Flower Mound
|6,291
|1
|30
|Fort Worth
|1,293
|1
|5
|Frisco
|4,795
|0
|37
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|107
|0
|Hickory Creek
|433
|2
|1
|Highland Village
|1,339
|0
|8
|Justin
|521
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|137
|0
|1
|Krum
|505
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|687
|0
|1
|Lakewood Village
|44
|11
|Lewisville
|10,135
|3
|68
|Little Elm
|4,194
|0
|12
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|550
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|343
|1
|Pilot Point
|457
|0
|12
|Plano
|211
|0
|9
|Ponder
|188
|0
|Prosper
|296
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|619
|1
|1
|Roanoke
|909
|0
|2
|Sanger
|778
|0
|4
|Shady Shores
|213
|0
|2
|Southlake
|49
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,112
|1
|1
|Unincorporated
|10,496
|10
|49
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Denton couple reviving historic Victorian home to operate as bed-and-breakfast
- Denton officials explain justification for water decisions during winter storm
- Blotter: Man doesn’t know why driver shot at him
- North Texas falls in opening round of Conference USA tennis tournament
- County cancels Friday first-dose vaccination clinic
- Gas prices up across the board as declining trend ends
- Bipartisan child care legislation passes Texas House, advances to Senate
- Texas Senate passes policing bills, including requiring officers to step in if unreasonable force used
Most Popular
Articles
- UNT signee Willie Simmons III killed in Austin shooting
- What's open, what's closed: New Italian food, breakfast options coming to Denton
- Blotter: Two students injured in shooting near UNT fraternity home, university says
- Denton County ending mass vaccination clinics, adding at-home vaccinations
- North Texas basketball assistant, former Baylor great Nelson Haggerty dies in single-car crash
- Flower Mound Smoke Fest cooking up fun for the whole family
- Economic civil war spurs Denton County housing market insanity
- Online creative reuse shop Thistle opens Denton storefront
- Medical examiner: Death of motorcyclist Wednesday ruled accident
- Police: Man who shot child in Little Elm on the loose, armed
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.