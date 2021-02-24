Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,955 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 24

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 62,566 575 398
Argyle 327 4 2
Aubrey 408 5 1
Bartonville 128 1
Carrollton 5,845 49 38
Celina 148 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,781 33 12
Copper Canyon 112 1
Corinth 1,661 22 12
Cross Roads 111 5 2
Dallas 623 5 9
Denton 9,924 69 104
DSSLC 215 0 3
Dish 10 0
Double Oak 208 2
Flower Mound 5,317 53 26
Fort Worth 1,056 16 1
Frisco 3,695 23 33
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 83 0
Hickory Creek 375 3 1
Highland Village 1,142 9 8
Justin 450 0 7
Krugerville 119 0 1
Krum 439 7 1
Lake Dallas 613 6
Lakewood Village 37 0
Lewisville 8,746 76 61
Little Elm 3,463 40 10
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 449 3 2
Oak Point 283 6
Pilot Point 381 5 9
Plano 193 1 8
Ponder 152 4
Prosper 219 1 2
Providence Village 504 4 1
Roanoke 750 10 1
Sanger 682 4
Shady Shores 194 0 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 946 10 1
Unincorporated 8,704 97 40

