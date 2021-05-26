Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,751 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
57 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 26, 2021
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|75,959
|57
|578
|Argyle
|402
|0
|4
|Aubrey
|517
|0
|4
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|Carrollton
|6,971
|3
|53
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,445
|2
|14
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,952
|4
|14
|Cross Roads
|140
|0
|2
|Dallas
|734
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,689
|8
|154
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|268
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,463
|3
|34
|Fort Worth
|1,342
|1
|8
|Frisco
|4,889
|0
|38
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|114
|0
|Hickory Creek
|438
|1
|2
|Highland Village
|1,388
|2
|10
|Justin
|544
|0
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|516
|2
|2
|Lake Dallas
|710
|0
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,427
|8
|87
|Little Elm
|4,313
|5
|13
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|572
|1
|4
|Oak Point
|352
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|463
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|11
|Ponder
|191
|0
|Prosper
|301
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|630
|0
|2
|Roanoke
|942
|2
|3
|Sanger
|791
|1
|7
|Shady Shores
|222
|1
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,142
|1
|5
|Unincorporated
|10,893
|12
|55
Marshall Reid
57 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.