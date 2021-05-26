Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif. vaccination site on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,751 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 26, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 75,959 57 578
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 517 0 4
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,971 3 53
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,445 2 14
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,952 4 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 734 0 10
Denton 11,689 8 154
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,463 3 34
Fort Worth 1,342 1 8
Frisco 4,889 0 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 114 0
Hickory Creek 438 1 2
Highland Village 1,388 2 10
Justin 544 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 516 2 2
Lake Dallas 710 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,427 8 87
Little Elm 4,313 5 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 572 1 4
Oak Point 352 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 301 0 2
Providence Village 630 0 2
Roanoke 942 2 3
Sanger 791 1 7
Shady Shores 222 1 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,142 1 5
Unincorporated 10,893 12 55

