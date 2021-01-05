20200508_drc_news_Drive-thruTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at the Music City Mall, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Lewisville, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Another 561 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.

Seventy-three of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 71 in Denton, 59 in Carrollton, 55 in Lewisville and 53 in Flower Mound.

Additional charts and graphs

Additional charts depicting several data points relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Charts will be updated daily after 4 p.m.

web only

Confirmed case progression

  • 0

This chart provides a rough timeline of some statistics from Denton County Public Health as they were made public.

Tuesday’s announcement raised the cumulative countywide infection total to 40,763 individuals, of whom 12,763 were estimated to still be infected.

New Fairview, a town predominantly in Wise County west of Justin, confirmed its first two Denton County infections.

COVID-19: rolling average compared to daily total

As of Tuesday, 91.5% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were full across Denton County, as was 72.8% of total inpatient occupancy.

With the high inpatient rate, Texas Health Resources announced their hospitals will stop outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries Thursday, Jan. 7, according to a news release. This includes Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

“The prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused a severe stress on inpatient and emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources, spokesperson Amanda Uffman said in an email. “This along with record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in our communities demands that our hospitals initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume.”

Uffman did not respond to a request for more information on what statistics the hospital group will monitor before offering surgeries again, and the initial release did not specify when surgeries would resume.

Using the U.S. Census Bureau estimate for Denton County’s population in 2019, roughly 4.6% of Denton County’s total population had tested positive for the virus and had those results conveyed to DCPH by Tuesday afternoon.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 40,763 561 218
Argyle 183 2
Aubrey 247 8 1
Bartonville 85 0
Carrollton 4,016 59 22
Celina 90 3
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,555 49 10
Copper Canyon 62 0
Corinth 1,084 13 4
Cross Roads 71 1 2
Dallas 475 3 6
Denton 6,983 71 63
DSSLC 188 3 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 131 1
Flower Mound 3,011 53 4
Fort Worth 645 7
Frisco 2,129 45 19
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 52 0
Hickory Creek 250 7
Highland Village 665 17 6
Justin 344 7 5
Krugerville 70 1 1
Krum 301 0
Lake Dallas 426 4
Lakewood Village 21 0
Lewisville 5,915 55 36
Little Elm 2,137 36 7
New Fairview 2 2
Northlake 267 4 1
Oak Point 182 3
Pilot Point 248 2 6
Plano 82 0
Ponder 82 2
Prosper 134 2 1
Providence Village 316 2 1
Roanoke 483 7 1
Sanger 480 4
Shady Shores 135 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 622 13
Unincorporated 5,539 73 18

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!