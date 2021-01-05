Another 561 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
Seventy-three of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 71 in Denton, 59 in Carrollton, 55 in Lewisville and 53 in Flower Mound.
Additional charts and graphs
Additional charts depicting several data points relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Charts will be updated daily after 4 p.m.
This chart provides a rough timeline of some statistics from Denton County Public Health as they were made public.
Tuesday’s announcement raised the cumulative countywide infection total to 40,763 individuals, of whom 12,763 were estimated to still be infected.
New Fairview, a town predominantly in Wise County west of Justin, confirmed its first two Denton County infections.
As of Tuesday, 91.5% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were full across Denton County, as was 72.8% of total inpatient occupancy.
With the high inpatient rate, Texas Health Resources announced their hospitals will stop outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries Thursday, Jan. 7, according to a news release. This includes Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
“The prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused a severe stress on inpatient and emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources, spokesperson Amanda Uffman said in an email. “This along with record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in our communities demands that our hospitals initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume.”
Uffman did not respond to a request for more information on what statistics the hospital group will monitor before offering surgeries again, and the initial release did not specify when surgeries would resume.
Using the U.S. Census Bureau estimate for Denton County’s population in 2019, roughly 4.6% of Denton County’s total population had tested positive for the virus and had those results conveyed to DCPH by Tuesday afternoon.