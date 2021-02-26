DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 12,306 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 26

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 63,648 526 398
Argyle 330 2 2
Aubrey 416 1 1
Bartonville 130 2
Carrollton 5,920 35 38
Celina 149 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,835 28 12
Copper Canyon 115 2
Corinth 1,692 15 12
Cross Roads 114 0 2
Dallas 629 2 9
Denton 10,065 55 104
DSSLC 217 2 3
Dish 10 0
Double Oak 210 0
Flower Mound 5,407 49 26
Fort Worth 1,092 14 1
Frisco 3,760 35 33
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 84 0
Hickory Creek 382 2 1
Highland Village 1,165 11 8
Justin 459 7 7
Krugerville 121 0 1
Krum 445 2 1
Lake Dallas 629 5
Lakewood Village 37 0
Lewisville 8,882 70 61
Little Elm 3,547 52 10
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 459 5 2
Oak Point 286 2
Pilot Point 394 10 9
Plano 193 0 8
Ponder 161 3
Prosper 222 1 2
Providence Village 518 6 1
Roanoke 769 10 1
Sanger 690 6
Shady Shores 197 2 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 967 9 1
Unincorporated 8,877 81 40

