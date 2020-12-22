Another 524 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon, according to an announcement from Denton County Public Health.
Eighty of them live in Denton, 78 live in Lewisville and 70 live in unincorporated Denton County.
Tuesday’s announcement raised the cumulative infection total to 35,554, of whom DCPH estimated 11,646 were still infected, which is the most concurrently infected locals ever in the county by DCPH’s reckoning.
Roughly 62% of the actively infected locals live in one of five areas across the county: 1,836 live in Denton, 1,678 live in Lewisville, 1,575 live in unincorporated Denton County, 1,125 live in Carrollton and 991 live in Flower Mound.
Only six of the county’s 87 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 93.1% were full. Forty-one of the 81 occupied beds were filled by somebody being treated for COVID-19.