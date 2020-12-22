AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 HOGP via AP

Another 524 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon, according to an announcement from Denton County Public Health.

Eighty of them live in Denton, 78 live in Lewisville and 70 live in unincorporated Denton County.

Tuesday’s announcement raised the cumulative infection total to 35,554, of whom DCPH estimated 11,646 were still infected, which is the most concurrently infected locals ever in the county by DCPH’s reckoning.

Roughly 62% of the actively infected locals live in one of five areas across the county: 1,836 live in Denton, 1,678 live in Lewisville, 1,575 live in unincorporated Denton County, 1,125 live in Carrollton and 991 live in Flower Mound.

Only six of the county’s 87 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 93.1% were full. Forty-one of the 81 occupied beds were filled by somebody being treated for COVID-19.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 22

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 35,554 524 184
Argyle 164 1
Aubrey 206 4 1
Bartonville 77 3
Carrollton 3,507 56 20
Celina 61 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,228 29 8
Copper Canyon 54 1
Corinth 972 20 3
Cross Roads 64 3 1
Dallas 454 3 6
Denton 6,207 80 55
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 118 2
Flower Mound 2,535 38 3
Fort Worth 559 12
Frisco 1,829 16 17
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 50 1
Hickory Creek 212 4
Highland Village 546 9 5
Justin 316 1 5
Krugerville 59 1 1
Krum 270 2
Lake Dallas 374 8
Lakewood Village 16 0
Lewisville 5,204 78 25
Little Elm 1,848 32 7
Northlake 222 9 1
Oak Point 154 2
Pilot Point 223 3 6
Plano 73 0
Ponder 72 0
Prosper 112 1 1
Providence Village 261 4 1
Roanoke 397 8 1
Sanger 428 7
Shady Shores 117 4 1
Southlake 31 0
Trophy Club 510 11
Unincorporated 4,833 70 13

