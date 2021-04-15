Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,219 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 15, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,219 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,082 52 479
Argyle 383 0 2
Aubrey 487 2 2
Bartonville 147 0
Carrollton 6,670 0 46
Celina 180 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,303 2 13
Copper Canyon 134 0
Corinth 1,873 2 13
Cross Roads 135 1 2
Dallas 717 0 10
Denton 11,232 5 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 252 1
Flower Mound 6,227 3 30
Fort Worth 1,283 2 5
Frisco 4,750 10 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 104 0
Hickory Creek 427 1 1
Highland Village 1,329 0 8
Justin 517 0 9
Krugerville 136 0 1
Krum 498 0 2
Lake Dallas 684 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,050 4 68
Little Elm 4,153 2 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 544 0 4
Oak Point 341 0
Pilot Point 456 0 12
Plano 208 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 615 0 1
Roanoke 901 0 2
Sanger 773 0 4
Shady Shores 213 2 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,106 0 1
Unincorporated 10,406 15 48

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!