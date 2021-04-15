Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,219 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
52 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 15, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,219 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|73,082
|52
|479
|Argyle
|383
|0
|2
|Aubrey
|487
|2
|2
|Bartonville
|147
|0
|Carrollton
|6,670
|0
|46
|Celina
|180
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,303
|2
|13
|Copper Canyon
|134
|0
|Corinth
|1,873
|2
|13
|Cross Roads
|135
|1
|2
|Dallas
|717
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,232
|5
|128
|DSSLC
|218
|0
|3
|DISH
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|252
|1
|Flower Mound
|6,227
|3
|30
|Fort Worth
|1,283
|2
|5
|Frisco
|4,750
|10
|37
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|104
|0
|Hickory Creek
|427
|1
|1
|Highland Village
|1,329
|0
|8
|Justin
|517
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|136
|0
|1
|Krum
|498
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|684
|0
|1
|Lakewood Village
|44
|0
|Lewisville
|10,050
|4
|68
|Little Elm
|4,153
|2
|12
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|544
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|341
|0
|Pilot Point
|456
|0
|12
|Plano
|208
|0
|9
|Ponder
|188
|0
|Prosper
|296
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|615
|0
|1
|Roanoke
|901
|0
|2
|Sanger
|773
|0
|4
|Shady Shores
|213
|2
|2
|Southlake
|48
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,106
|0
|1
|Unincorporated
|10,406
|15
|48
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Police: Man who shot child in Little Elm on the loose, armed
- Denton County sets new record with 14,947 COVID-19 vaccinations
- Denton Confederate monument moving to Square museum
- A clean machine: How local police clean messes in patrol cars
- Blotter: Golf cart returned to James Wood AutoPark led police to stolen motorcycle
- Construction to begin soon on affordable housing community on South Loop 288
- Denton officer who shot Darius Tarver will not face disciplinary action
- Medical examiner: Death of motorcyclist Wednesday ruled accident
Most Popular
Articles
- See the older Denton house that's getting national attention
- Millions of dollars in product damaged in Walmart fire Monday
- Motorcyclist dead after crash on Loop 288
- Denton mayor wants to criminalize disclosure of closed session talks. Experts in the law say that would be unconstitutional.
- Former Ryan star, Georgia commit Bear Alexander transfers to Fort Worth Brewer
- Safety improvements for I-35 at University Drive to begin this fall
- Authorities: Backhoe joy ride turns tragic after two kids run over, killed in Roanoke
- Driver crashes into Jason's Deli Monday, injuring customer
- Walmart on Loop 288 open again after fire Monday
- Timing, conditions ripe for Denton Plant Factory's opening, owners say
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.