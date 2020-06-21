In spite of the persisting public health crisis surrounding COVID-19, Denton County officials continued insisting that no public face mask requirement was forthcoming, even as 50 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in an email that positive case increases are related, in part, to expanded testing; however, overall testing decreased by nearly 54% between June 7-13, as the weekly percent positivity increased from 2.1% to 7.8% — the highest level recorded since tracking began in late April. He said masks would only be recommend, for now.
“Each day the Denton County Public Health Department advises the public on the latest best practices regarding COVID-19 and we continue to encourage the public to follow those guidelines in their daily lives,” Eads said via email. “We daily monitor a variety of medical data in conjunction with consultations with Denton County healthcare providers in determining any future mandatory requirements.”
As the countywide case total increased to 2,163 — officials are also announced an active case increase of 43, bringing the active total to 1,071. In addition, another six newly recovered people were confirmed, bringing the recovered total to 1,056.
Sunday’s new cases are from Denton (12), The Colony (8), Lewisville (4), Little Elm (3) and Roanoke (3), with one case each reported from Argyle, Shady Shores and Cross Roads. Other cases reported are from the Denton County portions of Plano (1), Flower Mound (2), Frisco (2) and Carrollton (7), with five cases confirmed from unincorporated Denton County.
Daily hospital capacities showed that nearly 59% of all hospital beds and roughly 50% of ICU beds were occupied, while ventilator usage hovered around 15%. The number of COVID-19 occupied beds also increased to 26, which is the highest total since 26 were reported on May 12, and the largest number of occupied COVID-19 beds, 31, was reported May 6.