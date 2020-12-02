Another 490 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health data released Wednesday afternoon.
That total broke the single-day record of new cases set the previous day, by one case.
This is not the first time the record has been broken a day after it was set, nor is it the first time the record was broken by a single positive test result — but both events are uncommon in Denton County.
Seventy-seven of the newly infected county residents announced Wednesday live in Denton, 72 live in Lewisville, and 61 live in unincorporated Denton County.
The announcement brought the cumulative number of infected locals to 24,623, of whom 6,194 were estimated to still be infected.
The number of county residents actively infected with the virus has continued to climb steadily over the past few months and sharply in recent weeks.
Only 14 of the 86 adult intensive care unit beds with staffers to maintain them are currently unoccupied, according to DCPH.
The numbers of staffed beds and patients to fill them fluctuate. For example, 14 beds were unoccupied Tuesday, but only 76 total beds were staffed. That means additional patients came to fill some of the increased capacity in county hospitals Wednesday.
Public school officials Tuesday confirmed another 17 students and 15 staffers had tested positive for the virus, though only 17.7% of schools across the county reported anything publicly.
The majority of the 32 school-related infections included in Tuesday’s report were associated with Argyle ISD, where every campus except Argyle Intermediate School reported at least four additional infections.
Argyle ISD had reported 11 students and 15 staffers who were actively infected by Wednesday afternoon.
Those included in the announcement attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Strickland Middle
- One student at Calhoun Middle
- Three students at Crownover Middle
- One student at Guyer High
- One student at Ryan Elementary
- One student at Harpool Middle
Argyle ISD
- One student and three staffers at Hilltop Elementary
- Four students and three staffers at Argyle High
- Two students and seven staffers at Argyle Middle
- Two students and two staffers at Argyle West Elementary