Denton County once again broke its record for the largest single-day increase in locals confirmed to have the coronavirus Tuesday.
That marked the eighth time the record was broken in one month, the most recent of which was on Nov. 23 when 484 new infections were reported.
Sixty-five of the locals included in Tuesday's announcement live in unincorporated Denton County, 63 live in Denton, 58 live in Lewisville and 46 live in Carrollton.
The announcement, made by Denton County Public Health, raised the cumulative number of locals who have tested positive for the virus to 24,133, of whom 5,896 were estimated to still be infected.
Only 14 — or 18.4% — of the county's 76 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, according to DCPH.
The total number of staffed ICU beds has fluctuated over the past several months as the number of available medical professionals has shifted.
For example, 99 such beds were operational across the county two months ago. That number had grown to 103 by the end of October.
By Tuesday afternoon, it had decreased sharply while the portion of beds occupied by those with COVID-19 had grown in proportion to those with other illnesses or injuries.
Public schools officials Monday reported an additional 8 students and 13 staffers had tested positive for the virus. Only 14.1% of schools in the county participated in DCPH's voluntary reporting portal to report those cases Monday.
Overall, schools had decided to tell county health officials about 1,071 student and 348 staff virus cases by Monday night.
The people included in Monday's report attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Navo Middle
- One staffer at Cross Oaks Elementary
Argyle ISD
- One student at Hilltop Elementary
- Two students and four staffers at Argyle High
- One student and one staffer at Argyle Middle
- One student and three staffers at Argyle West Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Aubrey Middle
- One student at Monaco Elementary
- Two staffers at Aubrey High
- Two staffers at Brockett Elementary