Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.