This photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the coronavirus. 

Denton County once again broke its record for the largest single-day increase in locals confirmed to have the coronavirus Tuesday. 

That marked the eighth time the record was broken in one month, the most recent of which was on Nov. 23 when 484 new infections were reported.

Sixty-five of the locals included in Tuesday's announcement live in unincorporated Denton County, 63 live in Denton, 58 live in Lewisville and 46 live in Carrollton. 

The announcement, made by Denton County Public Health, raised the cumulative number of locals who have tested positive for the virus to 24,133, of whom 5,896 were estimated to still be infected.  

Only 14 — or 18.4% — of the county's 76 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, according to DCPH. 

The total number of staffed ICU beds has fluctuated over the past several months as the number of available medical professionals has shifted.

For example, 99 such beds were operational across the county two months ago. That number had grown to 103 by the end of October.

By Tuesday afternoon, it had decreased sharply while the portion of beds occupied by those with COVID-19 had grown in proportion to those with other illnesses or injuries.  

Public schools officials Monday reported an additional 8 students and 13 staffers had tested positive for the virus. Only 14.1% of schools in the county participated in DCPH's voluntary reporting portal to report those cases Monday. 

Overall, schools had decided to tell county health officials about 1,071 student and 348 staff virus cases by Monday night. 

The people included in Monday's report attend or work at the following campuses: 

Denton ISD

  • One student at Navo Middle 
  • One staffer at Cross Oaks Elementary 

Argyle ISD

  • One student at Hilltop Elementary 
  • Two students and four staffers at Argyle High 
  • One student and one staffer at Argyle Middle
  • One student and three staffers at Argyle West Elementary 

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Aubrey Middle 
  • One student at Monaco Elementary 
  • Two staffers at Aubrey High
  • Two staffers at Brockett Elementary 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 1

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 24,133 489 148
Argyle 108 3
Aubrey 142 2 1
Bartonville 53 0
Carrollton 2,396 46 18
Celina 36 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,503 22 8
Copper Canyon 33 1
Corinth 606 20 2
Cross Roads 39 2 1
Dallas 399 9 6
Denton 4,362 63 43
DSSLC 168 0 2
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 76 3
Flower Mound 1,505 41 2
Fort Worth 347 3
Frisco 1,413 34 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 32 0
Hickory Creek 131 2
Highland Village 325 16 4
Justin 209 28
Krugerville 33 2 1
Krum 174 5
Lake Dallas 249 9
Lakewood Village 11 0
Lewisville 3,550 58 20
Little Elm 1,237 23 6
Northlake 116 4 1
Oak Point 104 3
Pilot Point 189 3 1
Plano 59 0
Ponder 43 1
Prosper 91 3 1
Providence Village 150 0
Roanoke 245 4 1
Sanger 283 8
Shady Shores 67 0 1
Southlake 15 0
Trophy Club 294 6
Unincorporated 3,321 65 13

