Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,127 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 56,303 483 344
Argyle 277 1 1
Aubrey 362 4 1
Bartonville 111 1
Carrollton 5,398 33 34
Celina 138 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,447 24 11
Copper Canyon 95 1
Corinth 1,472 23 9
Cross Roads 100 2 2
Dallas 584 3 7
Denton 9,118 70 85
DSSLC 210 0 3
Dish 7 0
Double Oak 182 3
Flower Mound 4,594 75 24
Fort Worth 927 7 1
Frisco 3,259 20 27
Hackberry 6 0
Hebron 79 1
Hickory Creek 334 2
Highland Village 986 13 7
Justin 418 1 7
Krugerville 102 2 1
Krum 402 3 1
Lake Dallas 553 7
Lakewood Village 29 0
Lewisville 7,991 54 54
Little Elm 3,090 23 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 404 1 2
Oak Point 243 0
Pilot Point 338 1 8
Plano 183 0 8
Ponder 129 3
Prosper 198 5 2
Providence Village 441 5 1
Roanoke 672 5 1
Sanger 636 4
Shady Shores 171 1 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 859 7 1
Unincorporated 7,698 78 35

