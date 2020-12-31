Nearly 42 weeks after the first local was confirmed infected with the coronavirus, at least 39,182 more Denton County residents have been infected.
Of those people, at least 214 had died in 2020.
Sixty-six of those deaths — nearly 31% — were confirmed by county health officials in December alone.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, which has a less in-depth investigation into each reported COVID-19 death, had confirmed 348 Denton County residents died of the disease by Thursday afternoon.
There is a roughly two-week delay from the time when a person is infected until their positive test result is conveyed to public health officials. That means we can expect a potential surge in confirmed cases related to Christmas gatherings to present itself by the end of 2021’s first full week.
Likewise, a surge in infections from New Year’s celebrations would likely start to appear in roughly two weeks.
It will take several more weeks until deaths associated with those surges would start to appear in official reports.
Denton County Public Health on Thursday confirmed five of the 214 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The department released the following information related to those people:
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Brinker Denton Senior Care Center
- A Denton man in his 60s
- A Cross Roads man in his 70s
- A man in his 70s living at Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville
- A woman in her 70s living at Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco
Additionally, DCPH confirmed Thursday another 498 county residents had tested positive for the virus. The rate of new locals testing positive for the virus had declined over the past several days even as the number of people estimated to be actively infected climbed.
Ninety-six of the newly infected locals included in Thursday’s announcement live in Denton, 76 live in unincorporated Denton County and 63 live in Lewisville.
County health officials Thursday estimated 12,922 locals were still infected, which means just under 33% of all locals confirmed to have had the virus over the past 42 weeks were estimated to be concurrently infected.