Nearly 42 weeks after the first local was confirmed infected with the coronavirus, at least 39,182 more Denton County residents have been infected.

Of those people, at least 214 had died in 2020.

Sixty-six of those deaths — nearly 31% — were confirmed by county health officials in December alone.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, which has a less in-depth investigation into each reported COVID-19 death, had confirmed 348 Denton County residents died of the disease by Thursday afternoon.

There is a roughly two-week delay from the time when a person is infected until their positive test result is conveyed to public health officials. That means we can expect a potential surge in confirmed cases related to Christmas gatherings to present itself by the end of 2021’s first full week.

Likewise, a surge in infections from New Year’s celebrations would likely start to appear in roughly two weeks.

It will take several more weeks until deaths associated with those surges would start to appear in official reports.

Denton County Public Health on Thursday confirmed five of the 214 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department released the following information related to those people:

  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Brinker Denton Senior Care Center
  • A Denton man in his 60s
  • A Cross Roads man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s living at Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville
  • A woman in her 70s living at Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco

Additionally, DCPH confirmed Thursday another 498 county residents had tested positive for the virus. The rate of new locals testing positive for the virus had declined over the past several days even as the number of people estimated to be actively infected climbed.

Ninety-six of the newly infected locals included in Thursday’s announcement live in Denton, 76 live in unincorporated Denton County and 63 live in Lewisville.

County health officials Thursday estimated 12,922 locals were still infected, which means just under 33% of all locals confirmed to have had the virus over the past 42 weeks were estimated to be concurrently infected.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 31

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 39,182 498 214 5
Argyle 178 2
Aubrey 232 2 1
Bartonville 84 1
Carrollton 3,841 36 22
Celina 78 5
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,452 28 10
Copper Canyon 61 1
Corinth 1,049 14 4
Cross Roads 70 0 2 1
Dallas 471 3 6
Denton 6,757 96 63 2
DSSLC 171 0 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 127 2
Flower Mound 2,857 40 4
Fort Worth 630 5
Frisco 2,033 35 18 1
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 51 0
Hickory Creek 234 4
Highland Village 622 18 6
Justin 334 3 5
Krugerville 67 0 1
Krum 296 4
Lake Dallas 409 3
Lakewood Village 19 1
Lewisville 5,721 63 33 1
Little Elm 2,046 29 7
Northlake 257 6 1
Oak Point 171 1
Pilot Point 235 2 6
Plano 81 0
Ponder 79 1
Prosper 122 1 1
Providence Village 307 5 1
Roanoke 460 8 1
Sanger 461 2
Shady Shores 131 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 585 5
Unincorporated 5,348 70 18

