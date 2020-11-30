Another 368 Denton County residents tested positive for the coronavirus by Monday afternoon as ICU capacity remained high in local hospitals with 79.5% of beds occupied.
Intensive care unit beds have freed up slightly since the weekend with 16 beds available Monday, from a low of seven available beds late last week. Of the beds in use, 42 are occupied by patients with COVID-19 and 20 are people with other ailments. This is the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in a single day in Denton County hospitals, down just one from the record high of 43 set Nov. 24.
Total inpatient occupancy and ventilator usage are at lower levels, with 277 inpatient beds available and 26% of ventilators in use in Denton County.
Monday’s seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations — the percentage of people with the virus, out of all hospital inpatients — was at 25%.
Of the 368 newly reported coronavirus cases, 57 were in Denton, 48 were in Lewisville and 46 were in unincorporated portions of the county.
No student or staff testing data for back-to-school after the Thanksgiving break will be available until tomorrow. No new deaths were reported by the county Monday, while the state had reported a total of 215 deaths by Sunday afternoon. Denton County has confirmed 148 COVID-19 deaths since March.