AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via AP

Another 368 Denton County residents tested positive for the coronavirus by Monday afternoon as ICU capacity remained high in local hospitals with 79.5% of beds occupied.

Intensive care unit beds have freed up slightly since the weekend with 16 beds available Monday, from a low of seven available beds late last week. Of the beds in use, 42 are occupied by patients with COVID-19 and 20 are people with other ailments. This is the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds in a single day in Denton County hospitals, down just one from the record high of 43 set Nov. 24.

Total inpatient occupancy and ventilator usage are at lower levels, with 277 inpatient beds available and 26% of ventilators in use in Denton County.

Monday’s seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations — the percentage of people with the virus, out of all hospital inpatients — was at 25%.

Of the 368 newly reported coronavirus cases, 57 were in Denton, 48 were in Lewisville and 46 were in unincorporated portions of the county.

No student or staff testing data for back-to-school after the Thanksgiving break will be available until tomorrow. No new deaths were reported by the county Monday, while the state had reported a total of 215 deaths by Sunday afternoon. Denton County has confirmed 148 COVID-19 deaths since March.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 30

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 23,644 368 148
Argyle 105 2
Aubrey 140 0 1
Bartonville 53 1
Carrollton 2,350 33 18
Celina 36 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,481 26 8
Copper Canyon 32 0
Corinth 586 9 2
Cross Roads 37 1 1
Dallas 390 4 6
Denton 4,299 57 43
Dish 3 0 2
DSSLC 168 0
Double Oak 73 0
Flower Mound 1,464 26 2
Fort Worth 344 8
Frisco 1,379 28 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 32 0
Hickory Creek 129 2
Highland Village 309 1 4
Justin 181 10
Krugerville 31 2 1
Krum 169 5
Lake Dallas 240 6
Lakewood Village 11 1
Lewisville 3,492 48 20
Little Elm 1,214 13 6
Northlake 112 3 1
Oak Point 101 2
Pilot Point 186 0 1
Plano 59 6
Ponder 42 3
Prosper 88 3 1
Providence Village 150 2
Roanoke 241 5 1
Sanger 275 8
Shady Shores 67 1 1
Southlake 15 1
Trophy Club 288 5
Unincorporated 3,256 46 13

