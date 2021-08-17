Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,147 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 17, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 84,629 415 634
Argyle 465 1 5
Aubrey 600 5 4
Bartonville 172 0 1
Carrollton 7,716 37 64
Celina 205 0
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 4,957 32 18
Copper Canyon 151 1 3
Corinth 2,193 16 15
Cross Roads 161 2 2
Dallas 793 2 10
Denton 13,007 51 164
DSSLC 225 1 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 301 1
Flower Mound 7,235 37 38
Fort Worth 1,481 0 8
Frisco 5,077 11 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 136 1
Hickory Creek 503 0 2
Highland Village 1,587 12 11
Justin 611 5 12
Krugerville 159 1 1
Krum 577 0 2
Lake Dallas 793 4 3
Lakewood Village 61 0
Lewisville 11,650 58 95
Little Elm 4,876 26 14
New Fairview 14 0
Northlake 645 3 4
Oak Point 393 2 1
Pilot Point 526 6 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 227 4
Prosper 330 1 2
Providence Village 734 3 2
Roanoke 1,057 9 3
Sanger 890 2 7
Shady Shores 246 2 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,269 7 5
Unincorporated 12,296 72 64

