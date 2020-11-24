Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. 

Denton County on Tuesday once again broke its record for the number of people concurrently infected with the coronavirus.

Roughly 62.2% of the 5,092 people confirmed Tuesday to be currently infected with the virus live in one of five locations in the county.

It took 14 weeks at the beginning of the pandemic for the county to confirm the first 5,000 infections, and not all of them were still infected by the time the numbers were reported.

Denton led the pack with 886, or 17.4% of all county residents currently infected with the virus, followed by unincorporated Denton County with 731, Lewisville with 715, Carrollton with 449 and Frisco with 385.

Denton County Public Health on Tuesday also announced another 414 locals had tested positive for the virus.

That represented the second-highest single-day increase confirmed so far, the record of 484 having been set one day before.

Seventy-seven of them live in Denton, 56 in Lewisville and 50 in unincorporated Denton County.

Tuesday’s announcement brought the cumulative number of people to test positive to 22,351.

Hospital capacity decreased slightly Tuesday compared with the previous few days. Less than a quarter of all adult intensive care unit beds were available.

Inpatient occupancy was at 73.3%, according to DCPH.

Confirmed virus numbers in Denton County as of Nov. 24

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 22,351 414 147
Argyle 98 2
Aubrey 131 2 1
Bartonville 51 0
Carrollton 2,230 32 18
Celina 34 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,395 24 8
Copper Canyon 31 1
Corinth 545 9 2
Cross Roads 32 0 1
Dallas 379 2 6
Denton 4,069 77 43
DSSLC 168 0 2
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 64 1
Flower Mound 1,373 30 2
Fort Worth 326 5
Frisco 1,294 21 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 32 0
Hickory Creek 124 2
Highland Village 294 5 4
Justin 168 32
Krugerville 28 1 1
Krum 156 3
Lake Dallas 230 4
Lakewood Village 10 0
Lewisville 3,327 56 19
Little Elm 1,152 16 6
Northlake 106 2 1
Oak Point 95 3
Pilot Point 184 4 1
Plano 49 0
Ponder 38 0
Prosper 83 1 1
Providence Village 137 3
Roanoke 228 10 1
Sanger 260 3
Shady Shores 64 4 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 270 9
Unincorporated 3,063 50 13

