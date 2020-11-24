Denton County on Tuesday once again broke its record for the number of people concurrently infected with the coronavirus.
Roughly 62.2% of the 5,092 people confirmed Tuesday to be currently infected with the virus live in one of five locations in the county.
It took 14 weeks at the beginning of the pandemic for the county to confirm the first 5,000 infections, and not all of them were still infected by the time the numbers were reported.
Denton led the pack with 886, or 17.4% of all county residents currently infected with the virus, followed by unincorporated Denton County with 731, Lewisville with 715, Carrollton with 449 and Frisco with 385.
Denton County Public Health on Tuesday also announced another 414 locals had tested positive for the virus.
That represented the second-highest single-day increase confirmed so far, the record of 484 having been set one day before.
Seventy-seven of them live in Denton, 56 in Lewisville and 50 in unincorporated Denton County.
Tuesday’s announcement brought the cumulative number of people to test positive to 22,351.
Hospital capacity decreased slightly Tuesday compared with the previous few days. Less than a quarter of all adult intensive care unit beds were available.
Inpatient occupancy was at 73.3%, according to DCPH.