Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif. vaccination site on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,478 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 11, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,478 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 103,750 405 697
Argyle 569 0 5
Aubrey 829 8 6
Bartonville 212 0 1
Carrollton 9,108 22 68
Celina 290 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,964 24 19
Copper Canyon 182 0 3
Corinth 2,782 11 17
Cross Roads 200 1 2
Dallas 908 0 12
Denton 16,235 61 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 365 0 1
Flower Mound 8,909 44 40
Fort Worth 1,850 6 9
Frisco 5,452 6 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 2 0
Hebron 166 0
Hickory Creek 659 6 3
Highland Village 1,969 11 13
Justin 789 3 13
Krugerville 241 1 1
Krum 736 2 2
Lake Dallas 1,048 4 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 14,343 55 106
Little Elm 5,903 26 16
New Fairview 22 0
Northlake 858 5 5
Oak Point 511 3 1
Pilot Point 706 0 16
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 315 3
Prosper 380 5 2
Providence Village 942 8 2
Roanoke 1,364 5 3
Sanger 1,161 3 7
Shady Shores 305 1 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,562 7 5
Unincorporated 15,280 74 74

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!