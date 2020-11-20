Another 405 Denton County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the county health department announced Friday afternoon.
Nearly a quarter — 101 — of the newly infected residents live in Denton.
Another 51 live in unincorporated Denton County, and 51 others live in Lewisville.
Denton County Public Health announced the increase Friday afternoon. It represented the largest single-day increase in infected residents reported in Denton County since March.
As of Friday afternoon, that record had been broken six times this month — three times within the past five days.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson has repeatedly warned residents to take precautions in order to keep themselves and family members safe during the upcoming holiday season.
“As these new case numbers rise, we’re urging community members to stay safe throughout the upcoming holiday week by protecting themselves and others from COVID-19,” he said via email Friday.
He and other local officials have worried aloud that Denton County might experience another infection surge after Thanksgiving. Such a surge likely would become apparent sometime in the second week of December.
Roughly 83% of all adult beds in intensive care units across the county were occupied by Friday afternoon.
County health officials have confirmed a total of 21,144 locals have tested positive for the virus, with 4,496 of them estimated to still be infected.
It took eight and a half weeks for Denton County to confirm its first 1,000 cases; DCPH has confirmed 1,571 infections this week alone.
DCPH reported the 146th confirmed death attributed to COVID-19 on Monday. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 199 such deaths in the county by Thursday evening.
The record for county residents concurrently infected with the virus has been broken 14 out of 20 days so far this month, and DCPH didn’t report anything on three of those days because they were Sundays.
Public school officials Thursday reported another 19 student and 4 staffer virus infections. Those people attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Denton High
- One student at Crownover Middle
- Three students at Guyer High
- One student at Harpool Middle
- One student at E.P. Rayzor Elementary
- One student at Myers Middle
- Five students at Braswell High
- One student at Rodriguez Middle
- Two staffers at Ryan High
Argyle ISD
- One student at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle West Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Monaco Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- One staffer at Corinth Elementary
Ponder ISD
- Two students at Ponder High
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Chisholm Trail Elementary