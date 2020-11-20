Virus testing

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y.

 AP file photo

Another 405 Denton County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the county health department announced Friday afternoon.

Nearly a quarter — 101 — of the newly infected residents live in Denton.

Another 51 live in unincorporated Denton County, and 51 others live in Lewisville.

Denton County Public Health announced the increase Friday afternoon. It represented the largest single-day increase in infected residents reported in Denton County since March.

As of Friday afternoon, that record had been broken six times this month — three times within the past five days.

DCPH Director Matt Richardson has repeatedly warned residents to take precautions in order to keep themselves and family members safe during the upcoming holiday season.

“As these new case numbers rise, we’re urging community members to stay safe throughout the upcoming holiday week by protecting themselves and others from COVID-19,” he said via email Friday.

He and other local officials have worried aloud that Denton County might experience another infection surge after Thanksgiving. Such a surge likely would become apparent sometime in the second week of December.

Additional charts and graphs

Roughly 83% of all adult beds in intensive care units across the county were occupied by Friday afternoon.

County health officials have confirmed a total of 21,144 locals have tested positive for the virus, with 4,496 of them estimated to still be infected.

It took eight and a half weeks for Denton County to confirm its first 1,000 cases; DCPH has confirmed 1,571 infections this week alone.

DCPH reported the 146th confirmed death attributed to COVID-19 on Monday. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 199 such deaths in the county by Thursday evening.

The record for county residents concurrently infected with the virus has been broken 14 out of 20 days so far this month, and DCPH didn’t report anything on three of those days because they were Sundays.

Public school officials Thursday reported another 19 student and 4 staffer virus infections. Those people attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Denton High
  • One student at Crownover Middle
  • Three students at Guyer High
  • One student at Harpool Middle
  • One student at E.P. Rayzor Elementary
  • One student at Myers Middle
  • Five students at Braswell High
  • One student at Rodriguez Middle
  • Two staffers at Ryan High

Argyle ISD

  • One student at Argyle High
  • One student at Argyle West Elementary

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Monaco Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

  • One staffer at Corinth Elementary

Ponder ISD

  • Two students at Ponder High

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Chisholm Trail Elementary

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 20

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 21,144 405 146
Argyle 92 1
Aubrey 127 4 1
Bartonville 50 1
Carrollton 2,132 37 18
Celina 34 1
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,320 18 8
Copper Canyon 29 0
Corinth 508 13 2
Cross Roads 31 0 1
Dallas 375 1 6
Denton 3,867 101 43
DSSLC 168 0 2
DISH 2 0
Double Oak 59 2
Flower Mound 1,286 19 1
Fort Worth 312 5
Frisco 1,228 23 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 31 1
Hickory Creek 116 3
Highland Village 278 6 4
Justin 113 3
Krugerville 27 1 1
Krum 143 2
Lake Dallas 213 4
Lakewood Village 10 1
Lewisville 3,160 51 19
Little Elm 1,097 18 6
Northlake 100 6 1
Oak Point 90 1
Pilot Point 173 5 1
Plano 48 1
Ponder 37 0
Prosper 82 2 1
Providence Village 128 5
Roanoke 209 5 1
Sanger 246 11
Shady Shores 58 1 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 250 1
Unincorporated 2,885 51 13

