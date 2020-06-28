Denton County Public Health

Denton County health officials confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 2,670.

Sunday’s cases are from Denton (11), Lewisville (6), The Colony (4), Little Elm (3), Frisco (3) and Carrollton (2), while one case each was reported from Aubrey, Corinth, Cross Roads, Dallas and Flower Mound.

An additional five cases were confirmed from unincorporated Denton County.

Two new cases are also reported from long-term care facilities in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 22. The number of facilities reporting cases also increased, from four to six, according to Jennifer Rainey, Denton County Public Health spokesperson.

Officials announced four newly recovered people and an active case count increase of 36, bringing the respective totals to 1,124 and 1,509.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 28

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 2670 37
Argyle 9
Aubrey 11 1
Bartonville 4
Carrollton 300 4
Celina 6
Coppell 2
The Colony 181 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 43
Cross Roads 4
Dallas 95 2
Denton 493 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 15
Flower Mound 109 1
Fort Worth 28
Frisco 128
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 5
Highland Village 21
Justin 4
Krum 21
Lake Dallas 39
Lewisville 484 8
Little Elm 141 1
Northlake 6
Oak Point 6
Pilot Point 6
Plano 8
Ponder 4
Prosper 10 1
Providence Village 11
Roanoke 24
Sanger 21
Shady Shores 13 1
Trophy Club 24
Unincorporated 322 2

