Denton County health officials confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 2,670.
Sunday’s cases are from Denton (11), Lewisville (6), The Colony (4), Little Elm (3), Frisco (3) and Carrollton (2), while one case each was reported from Aubrey, Corinth, Cross Roads, Dallas and Flower Mound.
An additional five cases were confirmed from unincorporated Denton County.
Two new cases are also reported from long-term care facilities in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 22. The number of facilities reporting cases also increased, from four to six, according to Jennifer Rainey, Denton County Public Health spokesperson.
Officials announced four newly recovered people and an active case count increase of 36, bringing the respective totals to 1,124 and 1,509.