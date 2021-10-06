Syringe

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,958 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 6, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,958 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 102,565 347 695
Argyle 567 1 5
Aubrey 814 3 6
Bartonville 211 1 1
Carrollton 9,022 21 68
Celina 285 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,907 14 19
Copper Canyon 180 1 3
Corinth 2,753 7 17
Cross Roads 198 1 2
Dallas 901 3 12
Denton 16,053 65 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 359 3 1
Flower Mound 8,794 26 40
Fort Worth 1,818 7 9
Frisco 5,441 10 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 163 0
Hickory Creek 650 2 3
Highland Village 1,944 7 12
Justin 779 13 13
Krugerville 235 4 1
Krum 728 1 2
Lake Dallas 1,040 1 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 14,180 36 106
Little Elm 5,836 14 16
New Fairview 22 0
Northlake 836 4 5
Oak Point 502 5 1
Pilot Point 699 6 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 309 1
Prosper 375 3 2
Providence Village 922 2 2
Roanoke 1,345 5 3
Sanger 1,153 7 7
Shady Shores 302 1 2
Southlake 55 1 1
Trophy Club 1,541 7 5
Unincorporated 15,068 64 74

