Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,958 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
347 more Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 6, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,958 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|102,565
|347
|695
|Argyle
|567
|1
|5
|Aubrey
|814
|3
|6
|Bartonville
|211
|1
|1
|Carrollton
|9,022
|21
|68
|Celina
|285
|0
|Coppell
|24
|0
|The Colony
|5,907
|14
|19
|Copper Canyon
|180
|1
|3
|Corinth
|2,753
|7
|17
|Cross Roads
|198
|1
|2
|Dallas
|901
|3
|12
|Denton
|16,053
|65
|178
|DSSLC
|226
|0
|4
|Dish
|22
|0
|Double Oak
|359
|3
|1
|Flower Mound
|8,794
|26
|40
|Fort Worth
|1,818
|7
|9
|Frisco
|5,441
|10
|41
|Hackberry
|9
|0
|1
|Haslet
|1
|0
|Hebron
|163
|0
|Hickory Creek
|650
|2
|3
|Highland Village
|1,944
|7
|12
|Justin
|779
|13
|13
|Krugerville
|235
|4
|1
|Krum
|728
|1
|2
|Lake Dallas
|1,040
|1
|6
|Lakewood Village
|76
|0
|Lewisville
|14,180
|36
|106
|Little Elm
|5,836
|14
|16
|New Fairview
|22
|0
|Northlake
|836
|4
|5
|Oak Point
|502
|5
|1
|Pilot Point
|699
|6
|15
|Plano
|220
|0
|12
|Ponder
|309
|1
|Prosper
|375
|3
|2
|Providence Village
|922
|2
|2
|Roanoke
|1,345
|5
|3
|Sanger
|1,153
|7
|7
|Shady Shores
|302
|1
|2
|Southlake
|55
|1
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,541
|7
|5
|Unincorporated
|15,068
|64
|74
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County Business Legends
UNT scores an A-plus for its trees
Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- UNT AD Wren Baker guiding program through key time as he prepares for visit to old Missouri stomping grounds
- Ryan looking for more big plays with The Colony on deck
- Guyer wide receiver Jace Wilson commits to UTSA
- Disabled Denton residents provide valuable input for city facilities, staff says
- Denton County employee wellness clinic aims to increase access, reduce costs
- Ryan makes history, clinches first-ever bi-district playoff tennis berth
- Man accused of beating up victim, using gun to force him to drink in 2020 assault
- Briefly UNT