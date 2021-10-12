Giving a boost
Regina Nathan, a licensed vocational nurse, administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose to a person at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,363 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 12, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 104,080 330 697
Argyle 571 2 5
Aubrey 837 8 6
Bartonville 212 0 1
Carrollton 9,144 36 68
Celina 291 1
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,989 25 19
Copper Canyon 182 0 3
Corinth 2,792 10 17
Cross Roads 200 0 2
Dallas 912 4 12
Denton 16,285 50 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 368 3 1
Flower Mound 8,939 30 40
Fort Worth 1,857 7 9
Frisco 5,461 9 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 2 0
Hebron 168 2
Hickory Creek 660 1 3
Highland Village 1,973 4 13
Justin 791 2 13
Krugerville 243 2 1
Krum 737 1 2
Lake Dallas 1,050 2 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 14,375 32 106
Little Elm 5,917 14 16
New Fairview 22 0
Northlake 861 3 5
Oak Point 511 0 1
Pilot Point 706 0 16
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 319 4
Prosper 381 1 2
Providence Village 948 6 2
Roanoke 1,370 6 3
Sanger 1,161 0 7
Shady Shores 306 1 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,572 10 5
Unincorporated 15,334 54 74

