Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County officials announced 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,318.

Thursday’s new cases are from Lewisville (15), The Colony (5), Denton (1), Little Elm (1), Roanoke (1) and the Denton County portions of Dallas (2), Flower Mound (2) and Carrollton (3), with three cases from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 229 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 47%, or 109 individuals have since recovered.

Officials also announced 23 newly recovered patients, while the active case total increased by 10 on Thursday, settling at 667 and 621, respectively. Of Denton County residents infected with the disease, about 50% are reported to have recovered.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 28

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,318 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 141 3
Celina 1
The Colony 74 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 55 1
Denton 229 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 53 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 68
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 265 7
Little Elm 66 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 4 1
Trophy Club 14
Unincorporated 133 2

