Denton County officials announced 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,318.
Thursday’s new cases are from Lewisville (15), The Colony (5), Denton (1), Little Elm (1), Roanoke (1) and the Denton County portions of Dallas (2), Flower Mound (2) and Carrollton (3), with three cases from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 229 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 47%, or 109 individuals have since recovered.
Officials also announced 23 newly recovered patients, while the active case total increased by 10 on Thursday, settling at 667 and 621, respectively. Of Denton County residents infected with the disease, about 50% are reported to have recovered.