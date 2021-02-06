DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
Medical staff work at Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,039 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 6

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 56,629 326 344
Argyle 281 4 1
Aubrey 363 1 1
Bartonville 111 0
Carrollton 5,430 32 34
Celina 138 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,468 21 11
Copper Canyon 96 1
Corinth 1,484 12 9
Cross Roads 100 0 2
Dallas 586 2 7
Denton 9,157 39 85
DSSLC 210 0 3
Dish 7 0
Double Oak 184 2
Flower Mound 4,641 47 24
Fort Worth 935 8 1
Frisco 3,280 21 27
Hackberry 6 0
Hebron 79 0
Hickory Creek 336 2
Highland Village 995 9 7
Justin 420 2 7
Krugerville 103 1 1
Krum 404 2 1
Lake Dallas 557 4
Lakewood Village 29 0
Lewisville 8,029 38 54
Little Elm 3,108 18 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 404 0 2
Oak Point 243 0
Pilot Point 341 3 8
Plano 183 0 8
Ponder 132 3
Prosper 198 0 2
Providence Village 442 1 1
Roanoke 675 3 1
Sanger 637 1
Shady Shores 172 1 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 866 7 1
Unincorporated 7,739 41 35

