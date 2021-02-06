Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,039 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
326 more Denton County locals infected with the coronavirus
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 6
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,039 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|56,629
|326
|344
|Argyle
|281
|4
|1
|Aubrey
|363
|1
|1
|Bartonville
|111
|0
|Carrollton
|5,430
|32
|34
|Celina
|138
|0
|Coppell
|17
|0
|The Colony
|3,468
|21
|11
|Copper Canyon
|96
|1
|Corinth
|1,484
|12
|9
|Cross Roads
|100
|0
|2
|Dallas
|586
|2
|7
|Denton
|9,157
|39
|85
|DSSLC
|210
|0
|3
|Dish
|7
|0
|Double Oak
|184
|2
|Flower Mound
|4,641
|47
|24
|Fort Worth
|935
|8
|1
|Frisco
|3,280
|21
|27
|Hackberry
|6
|0
|Hebron
|79
|0
|Hickory Creek
|336
|2
|Highland Village
|995
|9
|7
|Justin
|420
|2
|7
|Krugerville
|103
|1
|1
|Krum
|404
|2
|1
|Lake Dallas
|557
|4
|Lakewood Village
|29
|0
|Lewisville
|8,029
|38
|54
|Little Elm
|3,108
|18
|10
|New Fairview
|4
|0
|Northlake
|404
|0
|2
|Oak Point
|243
|0
|Pilot Point
|341
|3
|8
|Plano
|183
|0
|8
|Ponder
|132
|3
|Prosper
|198
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|442
|1
|1
|Roanoke
|675
|3
|1
|Sanger
|637
|1
|Shady Shores
|172
|1
|1
|Southlake
|39
|0
|Trophy Club
|866
|7
|1
|Unincorporated
|7,739
|41
|35
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Ways to Get Healthy
Spotlight on Hickory Creek
Inspirational Virtual Concerts
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Book Talk: Titles for young and old enrich Black History Month
- Stellar defense late lifts UNT to win over Louisiana Tech
- Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon named interim assistant city manager
- Blotter: Driver crashes, flips vehicle and causes power outage
- Yesteryear: February 2021
- 326 more Denton County locals infected with the coronavirus
- Briefly across the nation
- North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 57, Louisiana Tech 55
Most Popular
Articles
- Liberty Christian hires Cowboys legend Jason Witten as next head football coach
- Helicopter circling in Denton isn't looking for fugitives
- More infectious coronavirus variant confirmed in Denton County
- Thousands vaccinated at Texas Motor Speedway: 'It’s the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel'
- Signing Day: Denton ISD sends 24 athletes to collegiate level, Argyle sends 10
- UNT on course to demolish College Inn
- County to utilize Texas Motor Speedway as COVID-19 vaccine clinic site
- Two others who flew to Capitol riot from Denton with Jenna Ryan arrested
- Amy’s Donuts serves up gourmet treats, Texas-style in new Denton location
- Proud Boy arrested in Corinth, accused of entering U.S. Capitol during January siege
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.