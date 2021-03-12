Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,171 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
326 more Denton County locals infected with coronavirus
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 12, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,171 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|69,633
|326
|431
|Argyle
|366
|4
|2
|Aubrey
|446
|5
|1
|Bartonville
|143
|3
|Carrollton
|6,386
|15
|41
|Celina
|165
|2
|Coppell
|21
|0
|The Colony
|4,125
|9
|12
|Copper Canyon
|123
|0
|Corinth
|1,813
|8
|12
|Cross Roads
|129
|0
|2
|Dallas
|688
|6
|9
|Denton
|10,794
|21
|117
|DSSLC
|217
|0
|3
|DISH
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|236
|2
|Flower Mound
|5,897
|35
|26
|Fort Worth
|1,210
|7
|5
|Frisco
|4,345
|19
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|97
|0
|Hickory Creek
|411
|2
|1
|Highland Village
|1,262
|6
|8
|Justin
|494
|5
|9
|Krugerville
|130
|0
|1
|Krum
|480
|1
|2
|Lake Dallas
|669
|2
|Lakewood Village
|43
|0
|Lewisville
|9,656
|40
|62
|Little Elm
|3,940
|16
|12
|New Fairview
|6
|0
|Northlake
|513
|2
|3
|Oak Point
|325
|4
|Pilot Point
|442
|2
|9
|Plano
|202
|0
|8
|Ponder
|181
|1
|Prosper
|268
|3
|2
|Providence Village
|582
|7
|1
|Roanoke
|860
|3
|2
|Sanger
|739
|1
|Shady Shores
|204
|1
|2
|Southlake
|46
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,065
|13
|1
|Unincorporated
|9,891
|81
|41
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- UNT closes on McCasland's vision, reaches C-USA tournament title game
- One year later: The local voices leading Denton County through the pandemic
- Argyle earned the right to play for a state title, now the Eagles are ready to seize the opportunity against Hargrave
- FBI involved in 2020 UNT decision, but truth still hidden by redactions
- Denton police officer indicted following arrest on child pornography charge
- Hamlet, Simmons rally UNT to win over Old Dominion in C-USA tournament
- Blotter: Two people arrested after police stop for a fight on Fry Street Thursday
- Comanche captive Bianca Babb Bell reintegrated to Denton
Most Popular
Articles
- Denton County judge extends restraining order against ERCOT
- Motorcyclist dead following crash Wednesday on Country Club Road
- Braum's employee assaulted with hot coffee Sunday, police say
- Denton County's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist now open to school, child care personnel
- Denton police officer indicted following arrest on child pornography charge
- As mask mandate expires, many Denton businesses to continue COVID-19 precautions voluntarily
- County allocated no Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in rollout’s first week
- Denton police officer arrested on child pornography charge
- Denton County judge weighs in on Abbott's decision: "I think it's time to reopen Texas"
- Denton ISD looks to open full-time career academy
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.