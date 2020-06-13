Denton County health officials announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 1,719.
There have now been 1,719 confirmed cases in the county, with 743 of them currently active. About 55% of people who had the disease in Denton County have recovered.
Saturday’s announcement brought the week’s total to 233 cases, the highest number of cases Denton County has reported in one week. The second highest was 186 from April 5-11.
Fourteen of Saturday’s newly announced patients live in the city of Denton. Six are from unincorporated parts of Denton County, three live in Dallas and two live in Flower Mound. Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, Highland Village, Krum, Lake Dallas and Lewisville each added one patient.
— Zaira Perez
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 13
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|1,719
|36
|Argyle
|3
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|185
|4
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|99
|3
|Copper Canyon
|6
|Corinth
|23
|Cross Roads
|2
|Dallas
|75
|2
|Denton
|296
|12
|DSSLC
|63
|1
|Double Oak
|12
|Flower Mound
|62
|1
|Fort Worth
|19
|Frisco
|87
|Hickory Creek
|4
|Highland Village
|16
|Justin
|3
|Krum
|13
|Lake Dallas
|23
|Lewisville
|347
|7
|Little Elm
|88
|1
|Northlake
|5
|Oak Point
|4
|Pilot Point
|4
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|3
|Prosper
|8
|1
|Providence Village
|8
|Roanoke
|14
|Sanger
|8
|Shady Shores
|7
|1
|Trophy Club
|21
|Unincorporated
|201
|2