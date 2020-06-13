Denton County Public Health

Denton County health officials announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 1,719.

There have now been 1,719 confirmed cases in the county, with 743 of them currently active. About 55% of people who had the disease in Denton County have recovered.

Saturday’s announcement brought the week’s total to 233 cases, the highest number of cases Denton County has reported in one week. The second highest was 186 from April 5-11.

Fourteen of Saturday’s newly announced patients live in the city of Denton. Six are from unincorporated parts of Denton County, three live in Dallas and two live in Flower Mound. Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, Highland Village, Krum, Lake Dallas and Lewisville each added one patient.

— Zaira Perez

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 13

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,719 36
Argyle 3
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 185 4
Celina 1
The Colony 99 3
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 23
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 75 2
Denton 296 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 62 1
Fort Worth 19
Frisco 87
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 16
Justin 3
Krum 13
Lake Dallas 23
Lewisville 347 7
Little Elm 88 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 4
Pilot Point 4
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 14
Sanger 8
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 21
Unincorporated 201 2

