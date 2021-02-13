DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
Buy Now

Medical staff work at Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,804 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 13

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 60,167 318 382
Argyle 311 3 2
Aubrey 387 1 1
Bartonville 122 1
Carrollton 5,682 24 36
Celina 144 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,636 22 11
Copper Canyon 107 0
Corinth 1,582 10 12
Cross Roads 103 0 2
Dallas 611 1 8
Denton 9,613 35 96
DSSLC 215 0 3
DISH 10 0
Double Oak 198 1
Flower Mound 5,038 46 26
Fort Worth 1,019 7 1
Frisco 3,528 29 32
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 82 0
Hickory Creek 358 1 1
Highland Village 1,089 7 8
Justin 437 1 7
Krugerville 112 1 1
Krum 424 0 1
Lake Dallas 591 4
Lakewood Village 36 1
Lewisville 8,476 45 58
Little Elm 3,299 17 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 434 1 2
Oak Point 266 4
Pilot Point 361 3 9
Plano 187 1 8
Ponder 142 0
Prosper 211 1 2
Providence Village 478 4 1
Roanoke 718 1 1
Sanger 667 1
Shady Shores 187 2 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 916 4 1
Unincorporated 8,318 39 40

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!