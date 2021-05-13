Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,310 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 13, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 75,307 82 526 6
Argyle 398 0 3
Aubrey 513 0 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,902 17 52 2
Celina 186 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,422 4 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,929 1 13
Cross Roads 137 0 2
Dallas 731 1 10
Denton 11,586 8 136 1
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,420 5 34
Fort Worth 1,327 3 8 1
Frisco 4,864 3 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,371 1 8
Justin 539 2 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 511 0 2
Lake Dallas 703 2 2
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,344 10 74
Little Elm 4,276 0 13 1
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 563 0 4
Oak Point 349 0 1
Pilot Point 462 1 14
Plano 210 0 10
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 300 1 2
Providence Village 626 1 1
Roanoke 931 2 2
Sanger 786 0 6
Shady Shores 218 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,133 2 5 1
Unincorporated 10,766 18 52

