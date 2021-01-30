DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
Medical staff work at Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,305 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 30

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 53,554 306 318
Argyle 254 2 1
Aubrey 342 3 1
Bartonville 105 0
Carrollton 5,201 26 33
Celina 127 0
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,325 20 11
Copper Canyon 89 1
Corinth 1,393 9 9
Cross Roads 93 2 2
Dallas 564 10 7
Denton 8,703 45 80
DSSLC 210 0 3
Dish 7 0
Double Oak 169 0
Flower Mound 4,233 31 15
Fort Worth 881 1 1
Frisco 3,023 32 25
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 77 1
Hickory Creek 316 2
Highland Village 920 5 6
Justin 413 0 7
Krugerville 97 0 1
Krum 377 3 1
Lake Dallas 534 2
Lakewood Village 27 0
Lewisville 7,646 27 51
Little Elm 2,966 15 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 387 3 2
Oak Point 235 1
Pilot Point 325 0 8
Plano 178 2 8
Ponder 118 1
Prosper 173 2 1
Providence Village 417 3 1
Roanoke 645 5 1
Sanger 602 3
Shady Shores 163 0 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 830 2 1
Unincorporated 7,324 47 31

 

