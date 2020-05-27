Denton County officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the countywide total to 1,285.
Wednesday’s new cases are from Lewisville (11), Denton (5), Little Elm (2), Sanger (1), Shady Shores (1) and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Frisco (1), Flower Mound (2) and Carrollton (3), with two cases reported in unincorporated Denton County.
Another staff member has tested positive at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where a total of 68 employees have been infected. Fourteen of those staff members reside outside of Denton County.
No further cases were reported among state center residents or at nursing homes in Denton County. Of the 19 nursing home residents who have contracted the disease, six have recovered and three cases remain active, said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for Denton County Public Health.
Officials also announced eight newly recovered patients, but the active case total increased by 22 on Wednesday, settling at 644 and 611, respectively.