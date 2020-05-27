20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the countywide total to 1,285.

Wednesday’s new cases are from Lewisville (11), Denton (5), Little Elm (2), Sanger (1), Shady Shores (1) and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Frisco (1), Flower Mound (2) and Carrollton (3), with two cases reported in unincorporated Denton County.

Another staff member has tested positive at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where a total of 68 employees have been infected. Fourteen of those staff members reside outside of Denton County.

No further cases were reported among state center residents or at nursing homes in Denton County. Of the 19 nursing home residents who have contracted the disease, six have recovered and three cases remain active, said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for Denton County Public Health.

Officials also announced eight newly recovered patients, but the active case total increased by 22 on Wednesday, settling at 644 and 611, respectively.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 27

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,285 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 138 3
Celina 1
The Colony 69 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 53 1
Denton 228 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 51 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 68
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 250 7
Little Elm 65 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 11
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 4 1
Trophy Club 14
Unincorporated 130 2

