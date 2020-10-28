Denton County Public Health Wednesday confirmed another four locals died of COVID-19.
Three of them were residents at Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco, the same facility that recently had another three residents die of the disease.
Two of them were women older than 80, and the third was a man in his 70s.
The fourth person included in Wednesday’s announcement was a man in his 70s living in Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Homes in Denton.
DCPH does not release further information about those who die of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the department had confirmed 127 such deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which tracks and confirms COVID-19 deaths differently, had confirmed 174 deaths in the county attributable to the disease by the same time.
The state had confirmed the disease had killed at least 17,700 Texans by Wednesday afternoon.
County hospitals Wednesday reported their lowest number of open beds in intensive care units since at least late July. Only 17 of the 103 beds were open. Sixty of the occupied beds held people with an illness other than COVID-19.
DCPH on Wednesday also announced another 155 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Forty-one of them live in Denton — 10 of whom are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center — and 27 live in Lewisville and 23 live in unincorporated Denton County.
Public school officials Tuesday reported six students and three staffers had tested positive for the virus.
Two of the students attend Ponder Elementary School, while one each attends each of the following: Denton ISD’s Alexander Elementary School, Ryan High School, Strickland Middle School and McMath Middle School.
One staffer works at Argyle High School, another at Denton ISD’s Myers Middle School and the third at Sanger High School.