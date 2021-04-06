20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG
Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,032 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 6, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,032 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 72,321 161 476 3
Argyle 379 0 2
Aubrey 477 0 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,607 21 46
Celina 176 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,268 6 13
Copper Canyon 133 1
Corinth 1,855 3 13
Cross Roads 133 0 2
Dallas 709 3 10 1
Denton 11,142 20 128 1
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 247 1
Flower Mound 6,160 32 30 1
Fort Worth 1,271 3 5
Frisco 4,644 9 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 101 0
Hickory Creek 425 2 1
Highland Village 1,311 2 8
Justin 516 2 9
Krugerville 133 0 1
Krum 496 1 2
Lake Dallas 680 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 9,963 20 68
Little Elm 4,110 4 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 533 1 4
Oak Point 337 0
Pilot Point 452 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 290 2 2
Providence Village 605 2 1
Roanoke 898 4 2
Sanger 769 1 4
Shady Shores 210 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,102 3 1
Unincorporated 10,285 18 47

