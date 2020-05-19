20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG (copy) (copy)

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County officials announced six newly recovered COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, increasing the countywide recovered count to 571 — marking a weeklong stretch in which recovered cases have outpaced active totals.

The total number of active cases increased to 517 on Tuesday, as officials announced 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the cumulative total to 1,116.

Of Denton County residents infected, about 51% have since recovered.

Over the past three weeks, the positive case rate has decreased by 2.7%, and overall testing capacity via Denton County Public Health has increased by 138.46%. Since May 12, though, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease has increased by 48, while the total number of active cases has grown by 96 — closing the distance since last week.

Tuesday’s new cases were from Lewisville (15), Denton (6), The Colony (2), and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Frisco (1) and Carrollton (2), with one case reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 210 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 45%, or 95 individuals, have recovered.

No new cases were reported from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the 105 long-term care facilities in Denton County.

On Friday, the county health department will conduct drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon at Trophy Club Town Hall. The overall testing capacity will be capped at 400.

People who have shown symptoms and critical infrastructure workers are eligible for the free testing.

Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 19

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1116 28
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 117 2
Celina 1
The Colony 64 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 16
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 48 1
Denton 210 9
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 45 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 62
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 10
Lake Dallas 18
Lewisville 176 7
Little Elm 61 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 119 2

Tags

Recommended for you