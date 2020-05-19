Denton County officials announced six newly recovered COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, increasing the countywide recovered count to 571 — marking a weeklong stretch in which recovered cases have outpaced active totals.
The total number of active cases increased to 517 on Tuesday, as officials announced 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the cumulative total to 1,116.
Of Denton County residents infected, about 51% have since recovered.
Over the past three weeks, the positive case rate has decreased by 2.7%, and overall testing capacity via Denton County Public Health has increased by 138.46%. Since May 12, though, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease has increased by 48, while the total number of active cases has grown by 96 — closing the distance since last week.
Tuesday’s new cases were from Lewisville (15), Denton (6), The Colony (2), and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Frisco (1) and Carrollton (2), with one case reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 210 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 45%, or 95 individuals, have recovered.
No new cases were reported from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the 105 long-term care facilities in Denton County.
On Friday, the county health department will conduct drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon at Trophy Club Town Hall. The overall testing capacity will be capped at 400.
People who have shown symptoms and critical infrastructure workers are eligible for the free testing.
Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.