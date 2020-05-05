County officials on Tuesday announced four newly recovered COVID-19 patients and 26 new cases — marking the largest new case total since April 15 — as the countywide total increases to 832.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases on Tuesday include Denton (7), Highland Village (1), Roanoke (3), Cross Roads (1), Providence Village (1), The Colony (2); and Denton County portions of Lewisville (7), Frisco (1) and Carrollton (1), while two new cases were reported from unincorporated portions of Denton County.
The total number of active cases in Denton County surpassed the recovered case total on Tuesday, with recovered cases increasing to 396 and active cases to 414.
None of Tuesday’s cases were from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 nursing homes.