20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 Staff report

County officials on Tuesday announced four newly recovered COVID-19 patients and 26 new cases — marking the largest new case total since April 15 — as the countywide total increases to 832.

Denton County area towns and cities with new cases on Tuesday include Denton (7), Highland Village (1), Roanoke (3), Cross Roads (1), Providence Village (1), The Colony (2); and Denton County portions of Lewisville (7), Frisco (1) and Carrollton (1), while two new cases were reported from unincorporated portions of Denton County.

The total number of active cases in Denton County surpassed the recovered case total on Tuesday, with recovered cases increasing to 396 and active cases to 414.

None of Tuesday’s cases were from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 nursing homes.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 in Denton County as of May 5

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 832 22
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 98 2
Celina 1
The Colony 52 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 9
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 36 1
Denton 158 8
DSSLC 54
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 35 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 55
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 11
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 13
Lewisville 83 7
Little Elm 53
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 3
Shady Shores 2
Trophy Club 10
Unincorporated 83 1

Recommended for you