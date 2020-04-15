Denton County officials confirmed an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 547. Meanwhile, 326 total cases remain active and 207 people are reported to have recovered.
An additional resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 54 residents have been infected with the virus since mid-March. No additional cases were reported Wednesday among staff members, 57 of whom have tested positive. Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said that only 43 staff members’ cases are reflected in the county’s case total, as 14 employees live outside of the county.
Denton County cities that reported additional cases Wednesday include Aubrey (1), Highland Village (1), Lake Dallas (1), Lewisville (2), Little Elm (1) and Pilot Point (1); the Denton County portions of Carrollton (6), Frisco (3) and Plano (1); and two newly reported cases from unincorporated Denton County.
Denton had six additional cases Wednesday, increasing the city’s total to 97. The number of Denton residents reported to have recovered from the virus stands at 37.
No additional cases emanating from long-term care facilities were reported Wednesday. The number of individuals who have contracted the virus from nursing homes, assisted living and retirement facilities remains at 17.
Denton County’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 14.
According to county officials, 444 people are in home isolation, while 99 have been hospitalized and four cases are listed as pending investigation. The most predominant age group to have contracted the virus has changed from people 50 and older to those 50 and younger, who hold a slim majority of case totals at 50.5%.
In comparison, about 52% of all Texas COVID-19 cases are concentrated in people younger than 50.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.