Denton County Public Health announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 231.
On Wednesday, Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver confirmed in a news release that an officer in the department tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. He’s a resident of Denton County and the first confirmed case of a peace officer with the virus.
Deaver said in the release that he spoke with the officer Tuesday and that “he was in good spirits and feels like his condition is improving.”
The officer has been in quarantine since March 24 and was tested for the virus on Monday. He remains in quarantine.
None of the new Denton County cases announced Wednesday emanated from the Denton State Supported Living Center.
A total of 55 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, while about 58% of cases have occurred in people 50 and older. A total of 179 people who have tested positive for the disease are in home isolation, 49 have been hospitalized, and three cases are pending investigation.
Lewisville police spokeswoman Lynn O’Donnell said Wednesday that a second officer has been tested and is in quarantine because that officer had contact with the confirmed officer. She didn’t say whether the test results had come back as of Wednesday.
Even before the confirmed case, the department took precautions against the virus by having officers work in separate shifts to limit exposure, work in separate spaces and disinfecting workspaces hourly, O’Donnell said.
In Denton, an urgent care site that had offered drive-thru testing for the novel coronavirus has temporarily closed its doors.
Code 3 ER & Urgent Care facilities in Denton and Mesquite are closed until further notice, according to Bebbian Seiler, director of corporate operations.
Seiler said the closures stem from a lack of protective equipment for medical employees and an insufficient number of test kits for COVID-19. The Denton site, at 3111 Teasley Lane, had offered testing to symptomatic and “high priority” patients.
“It was safer for us to be temporarily closed, so our employees are on a furlough right now, but we are planning to open back up as soon as [the pandemic] is over,” Seiler said.
David Hirschhorn, chief restructuring officer for Code 3 ER & Urgent Care, declined to comment on how many employees were furloughed or whether they would retain benefits or pay.
At MD Medical Group locations in Lewisville and elsewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, testing for coronavirus is available on a parameter-based scale, said Joseph Rogero, a customer service representative. Rogero said testing is geared toward symptomatic patients and people who were in contact with a confirmed case.
He said that testing at the Lewisville facility, at 701 S. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 260, could take one to two hours, while results can take seven to 10 days. Patients would be tested for influenza and strep prior to being tested for COVID-19, and he said testing availability is dependent on doctor discretion.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.