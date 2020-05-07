Denton County’s 23rd death related to COVID-19 was a Little Elm man in his 70s, according to Denton County Public Health officials.
He is the first reported resident of Little Elm to die from complications relating to the novel coronavirus. He was previously hospitalized after contracting the virus through local transmission.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads urged community members to adhere to guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.
“As we begin re-opening business across the state, it is important to follow safety guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of face coverings when in the company of others outside your household,” Eads said in a statement on Thursday.
Officials also announced 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 872.
Area towns and cities with new cases Thursday include Denton (5), Little Elm (1), The Colony (3), Corinth (1), Shady Shores (1); and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1), Flower Mound (1) and Lewisville (11), while two new cases were reported from unincorporated portions of Denton County.
Officials also confirmed 15 newly recovered patients on Thursday, increasing the recovered case total to 421.
The active case total outpaced the total number of recovered for the third day in a row, while increasing to 428.
No cases were reported from residents or staff at the Denton State Supported Living Center or nursing homes. However, for the first time since cases were reported from the living center in late March, the total number of residents who have recovered has surpassed 50% — of the 54 positive tests, 29 have recovered.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said county officials have now made daily hospital capacities available via their website.
Currently, 512 hospital beds out of 720 are occupied; 66 intensive-care-unit beds out of 89 are occupied; and 18 ventilators out of 96 are occupied.
Whether respective beds or ventilators are occupied by COVID-19 patients has not been distinguished in the data. However, she said the data is representative of hospitals that have reported in the last 24-hours and may fluctuate throughout the day.
Rainey said that percentage of beds and ventilators occupied by COVID-19 patients would be available end of day Friday.