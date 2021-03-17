AP_20058793356405.jpg

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory test kit for the coronavirus. 

 CDC/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,484 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 17, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 70,579 236 447
Argyle 369 1 2
Aubrey 456 2 1
Bartonville 144 1
Carrollton 6,434 9 44
The Colony 4,179 9 12
Celina 168 0
Coppell 21 0
Copper Canyon 127 1
Corinth 1,825 1 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 701 3 9
Denton 10,916 24 120
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 240 0
Flower Mound 5,954 7 27
Fort Worth 1,237 11 5
Frisco 4,522 74 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 98 0
Hickory Creek 414 1 1
Highland Village 1,275 2 8
Justin 506 9 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 484 0 2
Lake Dallas 671 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,739 13 63
Little Elm 4,011 18 12
New Fairview 6 0
Northlake 521 2 3
Oak Point 330 1
Pilot Point 445 1 12
Plano 206 3 9
Ponder 184 3
Prosper 280 2 2
Providence Village 583 0 1
Roanoke 866 0 2
Sanger 748 6 2
Shady Shores 205 0 2
Southlake 47 0
Trophy Club 1,075 2 1
Unincorporated 10,050 29 43

