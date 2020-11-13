Another 234 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Denton County Public Health announced Friday afternoon.
That would have been a record-breaking number of people two weeks ago.
Forty-one of them live in Denton, and 11 of those people are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Thirty-two others live in Carrollton, 27 in Frisco, 26 in Lewisville and 23 in unincorporated Denton County.
As of Friday, 19,322 county residents had tested positive for the virus, of whom 3,695 were estimated to still be infected.
The ratio of occupied adult intensive care unit beds improved slightly Friday from the day before, with an additional four beds open. That meant 16 beds were unoccupied in adult ICUs in Denton County.
Conversely, the rate of total inpatient occupancy increased compared with previous days and weeks. Roughly 75.2% of all hospital occupancy was filled Friday, according to statistics from Denton County Public Health.
Public school officials Thursday confirmed an additional 18 students and 11 staffers have tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- Four staffers and one student at Crownover Middle
- One staffer at Alexander Elementary
- Two staffers and one student at Denton High
- One staffer at McMath Middle
- One student at Ginnings Elementary
- Three students at Ryan High
- Three students at Guyer High
- One student at Navo Middle
- One student at Harpool Middle
- One student at Cross Oaks Elementary
- One student at Braswell High
- One student at Providence Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two staffers at Argyle West Elementary
- Three students at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle Middle
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Butterfield Elementary