May testing in Lewisville

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at Lewisville's Music City Mall in May. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Another 234 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, Denton County Public Health announced Friday afternoon.

That would have been a record-breaking number of people two weeks ago.

Forty-one of them live in Denton, and 11 of those people are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Thirty-two others live in Carrollton, 27 in Frisco, 26 in Lewisville and 23 in unincorporated Denton County.

As of Friday, 19,322 county residents had tested positive for the virus, of whom 3,695 were estimated to still be infected.

The ratio of occupied adult intensive care unit beds improved slightly Friday from the day before, with an additional four beds open. That meant 16 beds were unoccupied in adult ICUs in Denton County.

Additional charts and graphs

Conversely, the rate of total inpatient occupancy increased compared with previous days and weeks. Roughly 75.2% of all hospital occupancy was filled Friday, according to statistics from Denton County Public Health.

Public school officials Thursday confirmed an additional 18 students and 11 staffers have tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • Four staffers and one student at Crownover Middle
  • One staffer at Alexander Elementary
  • Two staffers and one student at Denton High
  • One staffer at McMath Middle
  • One student at Ginnings Elementary
  • Three students at Ryan High
  • Three students at Guyer High
  • One student at Navo Middle
  • One student at Harpool Middle
  • One student at Cross Oaks Elementary
  • One student at Braswell High
  • One student at Providence Elementary

Argyle ISD

  • Two staffers at Argyle West Elementary
  • Three students at Argyle High
  • One student at Argyle Middle

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Butterfield Elementary

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 13

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 19,322 234 142
Argyle 86 1
Aubrey 118 1 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,951 32 17
Celina 32 0
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,238 12 8
Copper Canyon 25 2
Corinth 446 6 2
Cross Roads 26 0
Dallas 364 0 6
Denton 3,547 30 42
DSSLC 161 11 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 54 0
Flower Mound 1,170 14 1
Fort Worth 285 5
Frisco 1,115 27 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 28 0
Hickory Creek 97 1
Highland Village 250 3 4
Justin 95 9
Krugerville 23 1 1
Krum 119 0
Lake Dallas 191 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,908 26 19
Little Elm 1,008 11 6
Northlake 85 2 1
Oak Point 86 7
Pilot Point 161 0 1
Plano 44 1
Ponder 35 0
Prosper 70 1 1
Providence Village 115 0
Roanoke 182 0 1
Sanger 205 3
Shady Shores 51 0 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 239 3
Unincorporated 2,629 23 12

