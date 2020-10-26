Another 219 Denton County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
Thirty-four of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 32 live in Denton, and 26 live in Lewisville.
As of Monday, a total of 16,273 county residents have tested positive for the virus, and 2,780 of them were estimated to still be infected.
Public school officials Friday reported four students and two staffers had tested positive for the virus.
Two of the students attend Argyle Middle School. One attends Denton ISD's Myers Middle School, and the final student attends the district's Rodriguez Middle School.
Both staffers work in Denton ISD. The first works at Strickland Middle School, and the other works at Nelson Elementary School.
District officials participating in DCPH's voluntary reporting program confirmed 33 students tested positive for the virus this past week. The same was true for 17 staffers.
School districts had confirmed a total of 340 student and 103 staff infections by Monday morning.