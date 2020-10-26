Coronavirus testing stock
AP file photo

Another 219 Denton County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Monday afternoon. 

Thirty-four of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 32 live in Denton, and 26 live in Lewisville. 

As of Monday, a total of 16,273 county residents have tested positive for the virus, and 2,780 of them were estimated to still be infected. 

Public school officials Friday reported four students and two staffers had tested positive for the virus. 

Two of the students attend Argyle Middle School. One attends Denton ISD's Myers Middle School, and the final student attends the district's Rodriguez Middle School.

Both staffers work in Denton ISD. The first works at Strickland Middle School, and the other works at Nelson Elementary School. 

Additional charts and graphs

District officials participating in DCPH's voluntary reporting program confirmed 33 students tested positive for the virus this past week. The same was true for 17 staffers. 

School districts had confirmed a total of 340 student and 103 staff infections by Monday morning.  

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 26

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 16,273 219 118
Argyle 73 3
Aubrey 101 1 1
Bartonville 43 1
Carrollton 1,664 19 17
Celina 30 1
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,054 15 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 368 4 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 342 2 6
Denton 3,030 32 37
DSSLC 138 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 47 1
Flower Mound 963 18 1
Fort Worth 221 2
Frisco 863 16 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 1
Hickory Creek 86 0
Highland Village 206 3 3
Justin 64 0
Krugerville 19 0 1
Krum 99 1
Lake Dallas 170 3
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,461 26 17
Little Elm 878 14 6
Northlake 64 0 1
Oak Point 67 4
Pilot Point 152 1 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 28 0
Prosper 62 2 1
Providence Village 97 3
Roanoke 155 2 1
Sanger 173 0
Shady Shores 45 1 1
Southlake 10 1
Trophy Club 200 8
Unincorporated 2,168 34 10

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!