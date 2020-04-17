An additional 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Denton County Friday, bringing the countywide total up to 585, according to Denton County officials.
The new confirmed cases brings the city of Denton’s case total to 107. Denton is the first city in the county to reach 100 cases, excluding the confirmed cases from the Denton State Supported Living Center.
The new confirmed cases emanate from Carrollton (2), The Colony (1), Dallas (2), Denton (8), Flower Mound (4), Frisco (2), Little Elm (1) and Plano (1). Two more people have been hospitalized with the virus while another 18 are in home isolation.
The county has reported 15 deaths and 244 recoveries as of Friday. Individuals age 49 and younger hold a slim majority of the cases at 51.8% compared to the people 50 and older at 48.2%. The percentages Thursday were 50.8% and 49.1%, respectively.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced Thursday that Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders’ son died due to COVID-19 Thursday. Sanders and his wife, Lynda, have lived in Denton County for 25 years and their son, Wade, was a resident of Tarrant County.
Wade Sanders, 48, was affectionately known as 'Cowtown Wine Dude' in the wine and spirits industry. Mayor Sanders said Wade worked for the Favorite Brands distributor in Dallas.
“He was a well-loved person of 20-something years of serving the restaurant and wine industry,” Sanders said in a phone call Friday. “Most of the comments [on social media are from] people that recognized his zeal for life and love of wine and people, and [that he was] always willing to spend time with people.”
Sanders said Wade loved his family and was extremely involved in their lives, always cheering his kids on at sporting events and teaching his son about music.
Wade, Lynda and Nick Sanders all contracted the coronavirus in March. Sanders said he and his wife were hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine, in separate rooms, while their son was hospitalized at Medical City Alliance before being transferred to Medical City Dallas.
No family could go visit him until after he died while he was in the hospital, Sanders said.
“He was 21 days on a respirator and they got him to the point where he was off the respirator, breathing on his own,” Sanders said. “For the last seven days, he was not having to receive oxygen… They were looking at trying to get him out of COVID ICU and into [the regular] ICU after testing negative. He [tested negative] one time and [they] made plans to move him when his heart failed.”
Sanders said the fact that the virus caused his son to become so ill, and then die, shows it can attack everybody.
“People don’t think it’s that bad and for some people, they have very mild symptoms,” Sanders said. “In others, it’s very aggressive and who knows why at this point. People need to be very careful and it can surely affect your lives, and it has affected ours.”
Wade Sanders is survived by his wife and two children.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.