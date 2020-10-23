Another 207 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Denton County as the number of available ICU beds for adults decreased again, according to Denton County Public Health.
Local health officials reported Thursday that 23 beds were available, and it was down to 18 Friday. The majority of beds are occupied by people sick with something other than COVID-19. Coronavirus patients made up 21 beds Friday, down two from Thursday.
Among the 207 new cases, 43 are Denton residents and 23 are people who live in Lewisville. Thirty-three are people who live in unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 15,929 cumulative cases, 2,676 people are still infected.
Ten new cases among students emanated from Denton County school districts. The cases were reported from Hilltop Elementary School, Argyle High School, Crownover Middle School, Guyer High School, Argyle Intermediate School, W.S. Ryan Elementary School, Argyle Middle School and Argyle West Elementary.
Three more staff members at Denton High School, Hawke Elementary School and Cross Oaks Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. At least 335 students and 100 staffers had tested positive by Friday afternoon.
Only 16.6% of county public schools took part in DCPH’s voluntary public reporting portal Friday.