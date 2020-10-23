20200508_drc_news_Drive-thruTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at the Music City Mall, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Lewisville, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Another 207 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Denton County as the number of available ICU beds for adults decreased again, according to Denton County Public Health.

Local health officials reported Thursday that 23 beds were available, and it was down to 18 Friday. The majority of beds are occupied by people sick with something other than COVID-19. Coronavirus patients made up 21 beds Friday, down two from Thursday.

Among the 207 new cases, 43 are Denton residents and 23 are people who live in Lewisville. Thirty-three are people who live in unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 15,929 cumulative cases, 2,676 people are still infected.

Ten new cases among students emanated from Denton County school districts. The cases were reported from Hilltop Elementary School, Argyle High School, Crownover Middle School, Guyer High School, Argyle Intermediate School, W.S. Ryan Elementary School, Argyle Middle School and Argyle West Elementary.

Three more staff members at Denton High School, Hawke Elementary School and Cross Oaks Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. At least 335 students and 100 staffers had tested positive by Friday afternoon.

Only 16.6% of county public schools took part in DCPH’s voluntary public reporting portal Friday.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 23

Location Current Cases Case increase Deaths
Denton County 15,929 207 118
Argyle 69 1
Aubrey 100 2 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1640 23 17
Celina 28 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1032 11 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 362 7 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 340 0 6
Denton 2987 43 37
DSSLC 138 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 46 0
Flower Mound 940 9 1
Fort Worth 214 4
Frisco 839 17 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 25 0
Hickory Creek 85 1
Highland Village 202 1 3
Justin 62 0
Krugerville 18 0 1
Krum 97 2
Lake Dallas 167 5
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2418 23 17
Little Elm 841 11 6
Northlake 64 0 1
Oak Point 63 5
Pilot Point 150 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 28 0
Prosper 58 0 1
Providence Village 94 0
Roanoke 151 1 1
Sanger 166 4
Shady Shores 44 0 1
Southlake 9 1
Trophy Club 190 3
Unincorporated 2115 33 10

