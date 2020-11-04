200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_03.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage on June 30. 

Denton County Public Health confirmed another 200 residents tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

This is the third day in a row when the daily number of infected locals announced came in at 200 or more.

Thirty-four of the newly infected folks confirmed in Wednesday’s announcement live in unincorporated Denton County, 31 live in Denton, 29 live in Lewisville and 28 live in Frisco.

County health officials had confirmed a total of 17,635 people had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon, of whom 3,137 were estimated to still be infected.

The number of new cases, overall case trend and number of active infections across Denton County has risen steadily for the past week or so, all of which fits into the statewide pandemic trends.

Sanger High School found itself on the receiving end of some of that fallout Wednesday when Superintendent Tommy Hunter announced high schoolers would all learn online through the end of the week amid a virus outbreak on the campus.

Argyle ISD officials reported to DCPH one high schooler, one middle schooler and one staffer at Hilltop Elementary School had tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

Only 4.6% of county schools participated in the department’s voluntary, public-facing reporting portal Tuesday. Many local campuses were closed Tuesday to free up schools for use as polling locations.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 4

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 17,635 200 138
Argyle 79 1
Aubrey 109 0 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,766 15 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,120 7 7
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 402 2 2
Cross Roads 23 0
Dallas 349 2 6
Denton 3,273 31 41
DSSLC 148 0 2
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 52 1
Flower Mound 1,056 14 1
Fort Worth 246 3
Frisco 991 28 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 89 0
Highland Village 225 2 4
Justin 75 1
Krugerville 21 1 1
Krum 105 1
Lake Dallas 180 3
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,671 29 17
Little Elm 937 8 6
Northlake 72 1 1
Oak Point 75 0
Pilot Point 157 2 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 33 4
Prosper 67 0 1
Providence Village 104 0
Roanoke 170 5 1
Sanger 192 3
Shady Shores 47 0 1
Southlake 11 0
Trophy Club 219 2
Unincorporated 2,383 34 12

