Denton County Public Health confirmed another 200 residents tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
This is the third day in a row when the daily number of infected locals announced came in at 200 or more.
Thirty-four of the newly infected folks confirmed in Wednesday’s announcement live in unincorporated Denton County, 31 live in Denton, 29 live in Lewisville and 28 live in Frisco.
County health officials had confirmed a total of 17,635 people had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon, of whom 3,137 were estimated to still be infected.
The number of new cases, overall case trend and number of active infections across Denton County has risen steadily for the past week or so, all of which fits into the statewide pandemic trends.
Sanger High School found itself on the receiving end of some of that fallout Wednesday when Superintendent Tommy Hunter announced high schoolers would all learn online through the end of the week amid a virus outbreak on the campus.
Argyle ISD officials reported to DCPH one high schooler, one middle schooler and one staffer at Hilltop Elementary School had tested positive for the virus Tuesday.
Only 4.6% of county schools participated in the department’s voluntary, public-facing reporting portal Tuesday. Many local campuses were closed Tuesday to free up schools for use as polling locations.