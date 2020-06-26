County residents in their 20s have outpaced all other age groups in confirmed COVID-19 patients over the course of the week.

Residents in their 40s held the position for much of the pandemic’s time in Denton County, only to be outpaced by those between 20 and 39 years old over the past couple weeks.

Right at 30% of the 87 new patients announced by county health officials Friday were in their 20s.

The county continued in its nearly unbroken upward spike in cases that began two weeks ago, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,581.

Denton once again took on the highest number of new patients among municipalities in the county, with 18 more announced Friday. Carrollton added 12 new patients while Lewisville added 10.

Frisco and The Colony each added seven confirmed patients, Little Elm added six, Flower Mound added four, Lake Dallas added three and a section of Dallas in Denton County added two.

One more patient was added to existing rolls in Argyle, Aubrey, Northlake, Pilot Point, Prosper, Roanoke, Trophy Club and a section of Fort Worth in Denton County.

Unincorporated sections of the county added 10 more confirmed cases Friday, bringing that vague total to 307.

That count is divided into four unequal sections of the county. The section with the most cases is also the smallest geographically. It contains the bulk of Lewisville Lake and other plots of land in the southeast corner of the county.