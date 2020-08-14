Two more nursing home residents in Denton County died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health officials reported Friday.
Both men were residents of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton. One was in his 70s and the other was over 80 years old. A total of 26 residents older than 80 have died from the coronavirus.
While Denton County Public Health is reporting 82 deaths due to COVID-19, the state’s health department is reporting 100 as its confirmation process reporting deaths caused by COVID-19 is less stringent than county health.
Health officials also reported 137 new cases across the county with the biggest increase being 38 in Denton followed by 21 in Carrollton. Reported recoveries increased by 176.
The number of people actively fighting illness is 2,854, while 37 people are currently hospitalized.