Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at the Music City Mall, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Lewisville, Texas.

Two more nursing home residents in Denton County died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health officials reported Friday.

Both men were residents of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton. One was in his 70s and the other was over 80 years old. A total of 26 residents older than 80 have died from the coronavirus.

While Denton County Public Health is reporting 82 deaths due to COVID-19, the state’s health department is reporting 100 as its confirmation process reporting deaths caused by COVID-19 is less stringent than county health.

Health officials also reported 137 new cases across the county with the biggest increase being 38 in Denton followed by 21 in Carrollton. Reported recoveries increased by 176.

The number of people actively fighting illness is 2,854, while 37 people are currently hospitalized.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 14

Location Current Cases Case increase Total deaths Death increases
Denton County 8214 137 82
Argyle 39 1
Aubrey 53 1 1
Bartonville 16 0
Carrollton 835 21 11
Celina 12 0
Coppell 6 1
The Colony 526 9 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 182 4 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 243 5 5
Denton 1573 38 23 2
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 453 4 1
Fort Worth 110 4
Frisco 347 3 4
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 35 1
Highland Village 99 1 3
Justin 29 0
Krugerville 8 1
Krum 49 0
Lake Dallas 112 2
Lakewood Village 5 1
Lewisville 1310 10 15
Little Elm 436 8 4
Northlake 31 1 1
Oak Point 27 0
Pilot Point 67 1 1
Plano 26 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 21 1 1
Providence Village 50 0
Roanoke 61 2 1
Sanger 90 2
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 83 0
Unincorporated 1096 15 5

