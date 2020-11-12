AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 HOGP via Associated Press

Denton County Public Health on Thursday confirmed another 196 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Twenty-nine of them live in Denton, 27 in unincorporated Denton County, 24 in Frisco, 23 in Lewisville and 21 in Carrollton.

Thursday’s announcement brought the confirmed total of infected county residents to 19,088, of whom 3,627 were estimated to still be infected.

The county has broken its record for the number of people actively infected nearly every day since Nov. 3. The overall number has been rising steadily from a dip since early October.

It takes approximately two weeks between the time someone is infected to the point when they test positive for the virus, meaning people infected during Halloween activities would presumably start appearing in DCPH announcements in greater frequency over the next several days.

Krum and Sanger ISD officials have recently speculated that Halloween activities might have led to virus surges that forced school closures.

Additional charts and graphs

Public school officials Wednesday confirmed an additional 10 students and three staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Ryan High
  • One student at Calhoun Middle
  • One student at Guyer High
  • One student at Navo Middle
  • One student at Olive Stephens Elementary
  • One staffer at Houston Elementary

Argyle ISD

  • Four students and one staffer at Argyle High
  • One student at Argyle Middle

Ponder ISD

  • One staffer at Ponder High

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 19,088 196 142
Argyle 85 0
Aubrey 117 2 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,919 21 17
Celina 32 1
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,226 17 8
Copper Canyon 23 2
Corinth 440 3 2
Cross Roads 26 0
Dallas 364 2 6
Denton 3,517 29 42
DSSLC 150 0 2
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 54 0
Flower Mound 1,156 12 1
Fort Worth 280 11
Frisco 1,088 24 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 28 0
Hickory Creek 96 1
Highland Village 247 1 4
Justin 86 2
Krugerville 22 0 1
Krum 119 0
Lake Dallas 189 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,882 23 19
Little Elm 997 8 6
Northlake 83 0 1
Oak Point 79 0
Pilot Point 161 1 1
Plano 43 0
Ponder 35 0
Prosper 69 0 1
Providence Village 115 3
Roanoke 182 3 1
Sanger 202 1
Shady Shores 51 0 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 236 1
Unincorporated 2,606 27 12

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!