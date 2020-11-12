Denton County Public Health on Thursday confirmed another 196 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Twenty-nine of them live in Denton, 27 in unincorporated Denton County, 24 in Frisco, 23 in Lewisville and 21 in Carrollton.
Thursday’s announcement brought the confirmed total of infected county residents to 19,088, of whom 3,627 were estimated to still be infected.
The county has broken its record for the number of people actively infected nearly every day since Nov. 3. The overall number has been rising steadily from a dip since early October.
It takes approximately two weeks between the time someone is infected to the point when they test positive for the virus, meaning people infected during Halloween activities would presumably start appearing in DCPH announcements in greater frequency over the next several days.
Krum and Sanger ISD officials have recently speculated that Halloween activities might have led to virus surges that forced school closures.
Public school officials Wednesday confirmed an additional 10 students and three staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Ryan High
- One student at Calhoun Middle
- One student at Guyer High
- One student at Navo Middle
- One student at Olive Stephens Elementary
- One staffer at Houston Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Four students and one staffer at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle Middle
Ponder ISD
- One staffer at Ponder High