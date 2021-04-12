Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif. vaccination site on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,419 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 12, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 72,779 196 476
Argyle 379 0 2
Aubrey 483 6 1
Bartonville 147 1
Carrollton 6,649 22 46
Celina 178 2
Coppell 22 1
The Colony 4,293 12 13
Copper Canyon 134 1
Corinth 1,865 5 13
Cross Roads 134 0 2
Dallas 716 2 10
Denton 11,198 27 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 251 3
Flower Mound 6,200 19 30
Fort Worth 1,280 3 5
Frisco 4,707 3 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 104 1
Hickory Creek 426 1 1
Highland Village 1,324 10 8
Justin 516 0 9
Krugerville 134 0 1
Krum 498 0 2
Lake Dallas 683 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,021 30 68
Little Elm 4,132 9 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 538 1 4
Oak Point 341 0
Pilot Point 453 1 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 293 1 2
Providence Village 608 1 1
Roanoke 901 2 2
Sanger 772 1 4
Shady Shores 211 1 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,106 1 1
Unincorporated 10,345 28 47

