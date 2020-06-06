Denton County Public Health

Active cases of COVID-19 rose to 749 in Denton County on Saturday with reports of 19 new cases.

Denton County Public Health has reported a total 1,486 confirmed infections countywide. The number of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 rose by one Saturday, to 704.

Two more residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 63.

Reported cases in Lewisville rose by seven to 301 Saturday. Another two cases each were reported in Carrollton and Frisco in Denton County. The Colony, Denton, Fort Worth, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and Prosper each had one newly reported case.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 6

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,486 33
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 156 4
Celina 1
The Colony 86 2
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 20
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 63 1
Denton 259 11
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 55 1
Fort Worth 17
Frisco 74
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 22
Lewisville 301 7
Little Elm 77 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 3
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 13
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 18
Unincorporated 155 2

