Active cases of COVID-19 rose to 749 in Denton County on Saturday with reports of 19 new cases.
Denton County Public Health has reported a total 1,486 confirmed infections countywide. The number of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 rose by one Saturday, to 704.
Two more residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 63.
Reported cases in Lewisville rose by seven to 301 Saturday. Another two cases each were reported in Carrollton and Frisco in Denton County. The Colony, Denton, Fort Worth, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and Prosper each had one newly reported case.