Denton County officials announced 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 1,454.
One case is a resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center, for a new total of 61 infections among residents. Fifty-one of those residents, or 83%, have recovered from the virus.
Thursday’s new cases are from Denton (5), Lewisville (4), Little Elm (2), Oak Point (1), The Colony (1), and the Denton County portions of Trophy Club (1) and Carrollton (2), while two cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 255 Denton residents who have been infected with the coronavirus, 115 have recovered.
Denton County officials also announced four newly recovered people and an active case count increase of 15, bringing the respective totals to 702 and 720.