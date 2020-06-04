Denton County Public Health (copy)

Denton County officials announced 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 1,454.

One case is a resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center, for a new total of 61 infections among residents. Fifty-one of those residents, or 83%, have recovered from the virus.

Thursday’s new cases are from Denton (5), Lewisville (4), Little Elm (2), Oak Point (1), The Colony (1), and the Denton County portions of Trophy Club (1) and Carrollton (2), while two cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 255 Denton residents who have been infected with the coronavirus, 115 have recovered.

Denton County officials also announced four newly recovered people and an active case count increase of 15, bringing the respective totals to 702 and 720.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 4

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,454 32
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 152 4
Celina 1
The Colony 82 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 20
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 63 1
Denton 255 11
DSSLC 61 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 54 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 72
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 21
Lewisville 294 7
Little Elm 76 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 3
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 18
Unincorporated 153 2

