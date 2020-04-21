Denton County’s 18th death related to COVID-19, announced Tuesday, was a Lewisville man in his 60s, according to Denton County Public Health.
He is the seventh resident of Lewisville to die from complications relating to the novel coronavirus. He was previously hospitalized after contracting the virus through local transmission. His death was the fifth virus-releated death since April 14.
“As we report the loss of an eighteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”
Denton County has averaged about five deaths per week since March 30; however, the highest number of deaths in one week was during April 6-13, when six were reported.
Officials said there were 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the countywide total to 619 after multiple days of single-digit new case totals.
Denton County cities with new cases on Tuesday include Bartonville (1), Lewisville (3), Highland Village (1), Little Elm (1), Northlake (1) and The Colony (1); the Denton County portions of Carrollton (2), Trophy Club (1), Dallas (1), Fort Worth (1) and Flower Mound (2), and another case reported from unincorporated Denton County (1).
Denton reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the citywide case total to 113.
No new cases were reported from residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center; however, one additional staff member at the living center has tested positive for the virus. The total number of infected residents and staff members is 113.
The total number of residents infected with the virus remains at 54, while the total number of staff increased to 59. Of those staff members, 14 employees who tested positive reside in different counties and are excluded from Denton County’s overall case totals.
There were no new cases from residents or staff at any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, where the total number of infected remains steady at 17.
The total number of active and recovered cases also increased Tuesday, with 343 cases listed as active, while 258 individuals have recovered.
A total of 508 individuals are in home isolation, while 109 have been hospitalized and two cases are still pending investigation.
The most predominant age groups to contract the novel coronavirus have been individuals between the ages of 40-49 and 50-59, which consist of about 41.5% of all cases. However, about 51.5% of all cases are concentrated in ages younger than 50.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.